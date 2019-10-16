High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
LOCAL
Tennis
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 7, Davis 2
Singles - Adryanna Ege (D) d. Cynthia Madrigal, 1-6, 7-5, 12-10; Alexis Luna (B) d. Manveer Bahia, 6-1, 6-1; Bella Madero (B) d. Daylin Macias, 6-3, 6-4; Zoey Moffitt (B) d. Emma Brasiel 6-1, 6-0; Rayana Arellano (B) d. Harkirat Kaur, 6-2, 6-4; Mary Ruettermann (B) d. Sariyah Heidelberg-King, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles - Tabby Brown/ Camille Cortez (B) d. Teresa Godinez-Jauregi/ Kishi Kieng, 6-2, 6-0; Noelle Martin/ Gracie Maldonado-Roberts (B) d. Yolanda Sandez/ Yarisbel Ramos, 6-0, 6-1; Ava Wear/ Yarely Lopez (D) d. Jordan Hodges/ Hailey Salha, 6-3, 6-3.
Central California Athletic League
From Oct. 15
Turlock 6, Modesto 3
Singles - Ashley Huh (T) d. Milla Skowron, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Rhea Patel (M) d. Miriam Aguirre, 6-4, 6-2; Aleah Young (T) d. Sasha Ehrler, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; Tiffany Le (M) d. Taylor Griffin, 6-0, 6-2; Claudia Chan (T) d. Claire Turner, 6-1, 6-1; Clara Silva (M) d. Skye Cardoza, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles - Lizbeth Soltero/ Alex Gonzales (T) d. Lily Furtado/Audrey Younkin, 6-2, 6-4; Noella Younah/Hannah Sanota (T) d. Rana Banankah/ Maaria Mirza, 6-4, 7-5; Lexi Lockmiller/Sophia Butland (T) d. Giya Kaur, Dashanae Parker, 6-4, 3-6, (11-9).
Volleyball
High School
Trans Valley League
Ripon 3, Escalon 1
(25-13, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17)
Ripon (12-5, TVL 7-3) - Kills: Jordynn Russell 8. Assists: Shannon Johnson 24. Digs: Brooke Kaiser 15. Aces: Russell 5.
Escalon (22-9, TVL 7-3) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Ripon 2-1. FROSH: Ripon 2-1.
Valley Oak League
From Oct. 15
Central Catholic 3, East Union
(25-14, 25-10, 25-14)
Central Catholic (9-0 VOL, 20-8) - Assists: McKenzie Lettice 28. Kills: Tessa Gallo 19. Aces: McKenzie Lettice 4. Digs: Tessa Gallo 6. Blocks: Tessa Gallo 2.
East Union High School (2-5 VOL, 11-9) - No stats shared.
JV: Central Catholic 2-1. FROSH: East Union 2-1.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
From Oct. 15
Beyer 16, Mountain House 1
Beyer - Goals: Ortega, Emiliano 2; Lins, Garrett 1; Spyksma, Pierce 1; Berry, Ben 2; Pfanenstiel, Jacob 5; Rake, Aidan 1; Jones, Trenton 1; Habelt, Tate 1; Jenkins, Dru 2.
Mountainn House - Goal: Carter S. 1.
JV: Beyer 10-3.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
From Oct. 15
Beyer 10, Mountain House 4
Beyer - Goals: Warda, Bryceen 3; Krippner, Claire 3; Leonetti, Baylee 1; Herbst, Emma 1; Barkus, Elizabeth 1; Baker, Lynna 1.
Mountainn House - Goal: Sierra E. 1; Shambavi S. 2; Horsine, D 1.
JV: Beyer 9-0.
High School Boys
Delong Tournament
Friday’s Schedule
at Johansen
9 a.m.: Liberty vs Buhach Colony
10 a.m.: Lodi vs Woodcreek
11 a.m.: Rio Americano vs Turlock
Noon: Rocklin vs Newberg, OR
End of Morning Schedule.
at Pitman
9 a.m.: Bella Vista vs Redwood-Visalia
10 a.m.: El Capitan vs Granite Bay
11 a.m.: Orange Lutheran vs Beyer
Noon: Davis-Yolo vs Gregori
End of Morning Schedule.
at Downey
9 a.m.: Lincoln-Stockton vs Ponderosa
10 a.m.: Ripon vs Freedom
11 a.m.: Merced vs Modesto
Noon: Cal Hi vs Rodriguez
End of Morning Schedule.
at Oakdale
9 a.m.: Golden West vs Pitman
10 a.m.: Oakdale vs Grace Davis
11 a.m.: Heritage vs Del Oro
Noon: Nevada Union vs Vintage
End of Morning Schedule.
at Enochs
9 a.m.: West Albany vs Atwater
10 a.m.: Pioneer vs Tracy
11 a.m.: Sonora vs Enochs
Noon: Tracy vs Kennedy
End of Morning Schedule.
at Ripon
9 a.m.: Bear Creek vs Oakmont
10 a.m.: Johansen vs Lincoln, OR
11 a.m.: Tokay vs Bret Harte
Noon: Amador vs Mountain House
End of Morning Schedule.
