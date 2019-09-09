High School Sports Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, September 10

Girls Golf

3 p.m.: Downey at Modesto (Muni), Gregori at Pitman (St. Stanislaus), Turlock at Enochs (Creekside), Davis at Johansen (Creekside), Beyer at Pacheco (Pheasant Run), East Union at Central Catholic, Mountain House at Ceres (St. Stanislaus), Central Valley at Golden Valley (Pheasant Run), Sierra at Oakdale (Oakdale GCC), Patterson at El Capitan (Merced GCC)

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Oakdale at Central Catholic, Livingston at Central Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Tracy at Gregori, Enochs at Central Valley, Davis at Los Banos, Beyer at Ceres, Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Central-Fresno at Pitman, Manteca at Oakdale

6:30 p.m.: Le Grand at Denair, Delhi at Orestimba, Waterford at Ripon Christian

Boys Water Polo

7 p.m.: Tracy at Modesto, Central Catholic at Downey, Turlock at El Capitan, Patterson at McNair, Lincoln-Stockton at Oakdale

7:30 p.m.: Davis at Mountain House, Los Banos at Beyer, Ceres at Lathrop

Girls Water Polo

5 p.m.: Central Catholic at Downey, Turlock at El Capitan, Patterson at McNair, Lincoln-Stockton at Oakdale

5:30 p.m.: Davis at Mountain House, Los Banos at Beyer, Ceres at Lathrop