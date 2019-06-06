Top upperclassman hitters and pitchers to play in All-Star Baseball Game on Saturday

Here is what Pitman junior pitcher Kade Morris had to say after the Pride beat Turlock, 7-4 Pitman junior pitcher Kade Morris struck out eight in six innings in the Pride's 7-4 win over Turlock on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pitman junior pitcher Kade Morris struck out eight in six innings in the Pride's 7-4 win over Turlock on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

For some, it’s one more chance to play with friends or represent their school.

For others, it’s recognition for their accolades this year.

The 30th Annual Stanislaus High School All-Star Baseball Classic is Saturday at Stanislaus State and will feature some of the top upperclassman in the area.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a pregame ceremony at 6:30 and first-pitch scheduled for 7. Tickets are $5.

Here are some of the notable players:

Blue Team

Beyer senior outfielder Brady Cardozo: Cardozo, who was named the Western Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year, hit .370 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Pitman senior shortstop Mac Cabero: Cabero hit .413 with two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 25 runs. He was named the Central California Athletic League’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Central Catholic senior infielder/pitcher Orlando Leon: Leon had four home runs and 19 RBIs and struck out 43 in 33 1/3 innings.

Oakdale senior pitcher Josh Garcia: Garcia was 5-2 with a 1.27 ERA and had 69 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Modesto senior third baseman R.J. Soria: Soria, who signed with University of Hawai’i Hilo, led the Panthers with a .343 batting average and had three home runs and 23 RBIs.

Gold Team

Turlock senior pitcher Casey Carr: Carr was 5-1 with a 0.52 ERA and struck out 53. He signed with Stanislaus State.

Gregori junior third baseman Jeff Hoffman: Hoffman led the Jaguars with a .475 batting average and had 12 doubles and 18 runs.

Big Valley Christian senior infielder/pitcher Tyler Meyer: Meyer hit .596 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. He also struck out 93 in 55 2/3 innings. Meyer signed with Stanislaus State.

Turlock senior outfielder/pitcher Garret Fountain: Fountain was 7-1 with a 1.25 ERA and had a .309 batting average. He has signed with San Diego State, where he will play football for the Aztecs.

Waterford senior shortstop Michael Vivo Jr.: Vivo Jr had a .452 batting average with 42 runs and 29 stolen bases. He helped the lead the school to their first section title on May 27 and had four runs and three RBIs in the two wins over Mariposa.

30th Annual Stanislaus HS All-Star Baseball Classic

Blue Team Roster

All-Star Team Blue (Visitors)











Jersey # - Name School Grade Position # 1 Mac Cabero Pitman Sr. SS # 2 Nick Tullio Pitman Sr. P # 3 Kade Morris Pitman Jr. P # 4 Brady Cardozo Beyer Sr. OF # 5 Daniel Lee Beyer Sr. IF # 6 Zack Statzer Beyer Jr. P # 7 Orlando Leon Central Catholic Sr. P/IF # 8 Dylan Babbit Central Catholic Jr. SS # 9 Dalton Durrossette Central Catholic Jr. P/UT # 10 Marcus Gonzalez Davis Jr. P/C # 11 Colben Boyarsky Davis Jr. C # 12 Xavier Rodriquez Davis Sr. SS/P # 13 Brock DeWitt Ceres Sr. IF # 14 Josh Pernetti Ceres Jr. C # 15 Alex Daoud Oakdale Sr. SS/OF # 16 Jacob Solorio Oakdale Sr. 1B/P # 17 Josh Garcia Oakdale Sr. P # 18 Brian Haslam Hughson Sr. C # 19 Armando Espitia Hughson Sr. IF # 20 Trent Prokes Modesto Sr. P/OF # 21 R.J.Soria Modesto Sr. 3B # 22 Preston Davidson Riverbank Sr. OF # 23 Bryce Martin Riverbank Jr. 2B/OF Manager: Andy Walker Pitman













Gold Team Roster

All-Star Team Gold (Home)











Jersey # - Name School Grade Position # 1 Lucas Alaniz Waterford Jr. P/2B # 2 Cody Brockman Modesto Christian Sr. C/IF # 3 Hunter Brown Enochs Jr. UT # 4 Casey Carr Turlock Sr. P/OF # 5 Jacob Dominguez Orestimba Sr. UT # 6 Kobe Dumlao Gregori Jr. P # 7 Garret Fountain Turlock Sr. P/OF # 8 Preston Gookin Waterford Sr. C # 9 Collin Gunn Gregori Jr. P/1B # 10 Justin Hines Turlock Sr. IF # 11 Jeff Hoffman Gregori Jr. 3B/P/C # 13 Liam Jones Turlock Christian Sr. P/OF # 14 Mason King Turlock Sr. IF # 15 Camron Mercurio Enochs Sr. C # 16 Tyler Meyer Big Valley Christian Sr. P/IF # 17 Frankie Casale Waterford Sr. 1B/P # 18 Ruben Rios Waterford Jr. UT # 19 Alex Solis Central Valley Sr. IF # 20 Clay Souza Turlock Sr. P/IF/OF # 21 Michael Vivo Jr. Waterford Sr. SS # 22 Jovon Watkins Modesto Christian Jr. IF # 23 Jacob Bettencourt Orestimba Sr. OF Manager: Mike Vivo - Waterford











Assistant Jessie Rios -Waterford











