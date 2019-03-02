Playing with heavy hearts after teammate’s tragedy, Mission beats Hilmar for Title

Teammate Aaron Villareal was never far from the thoughts of the Mission High boys soccer team on Saturday afternoon.
Everytime the Bears broke a huddle they shouted “Aaron.” Some players held up shirts with Villareal’s No. 21 printed on the back.
The extra motivation showed on the pitch as Mission jumped out to an early two-goal lead and went on to defeat top-seeded Hilmar 4-1 in the Northern California Regional Division V championship at Hilmar High.
The Bears had been playing with heavy hearts this week after Villareal was involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday that killed three of his siblings.
While his teammates made their run to the NorCal title with wins over Oakland Tech on Thursday and Hilmar on Saturday, Villareal was in critical condition in a hospital in San Francisco, according to a story by the San Jose Mercury News.
Villareal was traveling with three of his siblings to a hospital in San Francisco to visit their father, who was in critical condition, when their car slammed into a big rig that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, according to the Mercury News. Villireal’s three older siblings Eli, 26, Sara, 23, and Eva, 18, all were killed.
Somehow the Mission soccer team has been able to chanel its focus enough to win the last two games to win the NorCal championship.
“It was difficult with what has happend to our teammate,” said Misson striker Julio Gonzalez-Ponce, who scored two goals against the Yellowjackets. “It’s very sad, but we’ve been very motivated.”
A moment of silence was held before the start of the game for the Villareal family.
The Bears dominated the first half, scoring in just 2 minutes as Marvin Flores headed in a pass from the corner by Fabrizzio Morales Garcia.
Morales Garcia tacked on a second goal for Mission (17-1-1) in the 17th minute as he gathered in a deflection from the wall after a free kick.
“That team is a great team, no doubt,” said Hilmar senior Bryan Millan, who scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal in the second half. “They came ready to play.”
Meanwhile, the Bears defenders did a great job of limiting the opportunities for Hilmar’s two 30-goal scorers this season Millan and Jose Guerrero in the first half.
“They did a great job,” said Hilmar coach Louie Bettencourt, whose team finished with a 18-7-2 record. “We didn’t put enough pressure on them. We did all right with our sideway passes, but we didn’t attack them enough with diagonal passes.”
Trailing 3-0 in the second half, Hilmar put more presure on the Bears in the second half. Millan broke through in the 45th minute with his 10th goal in the last four matches.
The Yellowjackets came close to cutting into the lead closer, but couldn’t get that second goal.
Gonzalez-Ponce, who scored late in the first half to give the Bears a 3-0 lead, scored late in the match to seal the 4-1 victory.
“We had nothing to lose in the second half,” Bettencourt said. “We had to at least try to get that first goal. We tried to shorten the field and push up. If we could have got that second goal it could have been a different game.”
