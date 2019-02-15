Girls soccer: Beyer defense, second-half goal paves way to quarterfinal victory

Oakdale’s Krissoula Lolonis, left, and Beyer’s Leah O’Brien battle for the ball during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. III Girls first-round playoff game at Mary Grogan Community Park in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Beyer won the game 4-1. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com