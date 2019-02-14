Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball
7 p.m.– Div. I: Capital Christian at Modesto Christian. Div. III: Beyer at Wood; El Camino at Central Catholic; Vanden at Manteca; Center at Weston Ranch. Div. IV: Mountain House at Ripon; Foothill at Sonora. Div. V: Mariposa at Ripon Chrisitan. Div. VI: Turlock Christian at Stockton Christian; Forest Lake Christian at Big Valley Christian.
Girls Soccer
3 p.m.– Div. I: Pitman at Davis Sr.; Div. III: East Union at Beyer (Mary Grogran Park); Vanden/Pioneer at Sierra.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
3:30 p.m.– Div. I Pleasant Grove at Turlock.
6 p.m.– Div. II: Central Valley at Ponderosa. Div. III: Manteca at Christian Brothers; Ceres/Antelope at Vista del Lago. Div. IV: Livingston at Casa Roble
Wrestling
9 a.m.– CIF-Sac-Joaquin Masters at San Joaquin Delta College, Stockton
Comments