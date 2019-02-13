Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Feb. 14

Girls Basketball
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
7 p.m.– Div. II: Modesto Christian at Whitney. DIII: Nevada Union at Manteca. DIV: Ripon at Union Mine. DV: Rio Vista at Mariposa, Le Grand at Argonaut. DVI: Turlock Christian at Ripon Christian.
Boys Soccer
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
3 p.m.– DI: Oak Ridge at Pitman. DIII: El Capitan at East Union (McNamara Park). DIV: Venture Academy at Livingston.
6 p.m.– DI: Franklin at Turlock. DII: Oakmont vs. Central Valley (at Patterson High). DIII: Christian Brothers at Sierra. Golden Valley at Ceres. DV: Hilmar at Summerville. DVI: Millennium at Le Grand.
Girls Soccer
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
6 p.m.– DV: Hilmar at Amador, Colfax at Ripon
6 p.m.– DVI: Mariposa at Summerville
Comments