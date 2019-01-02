Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Manteca 60, Oakdale 44
Manteca
17
15
17
11
—
60
Oakdale
6
11
12
15
—
44
Manteca (12-5, 1-1 VOL) - Miguel Sequeira 3, Isaiah Victor 10, Kendell Ragsdale 3, Rashawn Ballard 6, Sal Safi 2, Domonick Victor 7, Jordan Burciaga 8, Jorge Cedano 17, Dylan Gross 4.
Oakdale (13-4, 0-2 VOL) - Jeff Crawley 2, Michael Echavarra 6, Kobe Nunes 16, Jonah Norman 5, Evan Brush 2, Sam Medlin 13.
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
East Union 50, Central Catholic 42 (OT)
Cen. Catholic
9
6
12
12
3
—
42
East Union
8
13
9
9
11
—
50
East Union (11-5, 2-0 VOL) - Jasmine Kelly 22, Tessa Gallo 9, Hannah Castillon 6, Cameron Sauls 5. Totals: (16, 8-15) 42.
Central Catholic (13-5, 0-2 VOL) - Jeff Crawley 2, Michael Echavarra 6, Kobe Nunes 16, Jonah Norman 5, Evan Brush 2, Sam Medlin 13.
3-Pt Goals: East Union 3 (Vezaldenos 2, Pablo 1), Central Catholic 2 (Kelly 2). Team Fouls: East Union 13, Central Catholic 13. Fouled Out: Payne - East Union.
JV: No Game. Frosh: East Union 43-25.
