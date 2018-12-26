High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Boys Basketball

2 p.m. – McNair at Sierra

Modesto Christian Tournament – Patterson vs. Centennial, 9 a.m., Tracy vs. Lincoln, 10:30 a.m., Ripon vs. Bakersfield Christian, noon; Turlock vs. Foothill, 1:30 p.m.; Clovis vs. Manteca, 3 p.m.; Beyer vs. St. Patrick’s, 4:30 p.m.; Modesto Christian/Camplindo loser vs. Weston Ranch/Vanden loser, 6 p.m.; Modesto Christian/Camplindo winner vs. Weston Ranch/Vanden winner, 7:45 p.m.,

TBA – Enochs, Gregori at Livermore High Tournament

TBA – Johansen, Ceres, Atwater, Escalon at Columbia College High School Classic

TBA – Central Catholic at Bambauer Classic, Marin Catholic High

Girls Basketball

TBA – Central Valley, Gregori, Buhach Colony at West Coast Jamboree, Las Lomas High, Walnut Creek

TBA – Turlock, Los Banos at West Coast Jamboree, Alhambra High, Martinez

TBA – Atwater at West Coast Jamboree, St. Patrick-St. Vincent High, Vallejo

TBA – Beyer, Enochs, East Union, Escalon, Ripon, Sierra at Tracy High Tournament

TBA – Central Valley, Hughson, Merced, Pitman at Pitman High Tournament

TBA – Central Catholic, Ripon, Ripon Christian at Ripon ChristianTournament

