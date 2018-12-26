Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Boys Basketball
2 p.m. – McNair at Sierra
Modesto Christian Tournament – Patterson vs. Centennial, 9 a.m., Tracy vs. Lincoln, 10:30 a.m., Ripon vs. Bakersfield Christian, noon; Turlock vs. Foothill, 1:30 p.m.; Clovis vs. Manteca, 3 p.m.; Beyer vs. St. Patrick’s, 4:30 p.m.; Modesto Christian/Camplindo loser vs. Weston Ranch/Vanden loser, 6 p.m.; Modesto Christian/Camplindo winner vs. Weston Ranch/Vanden winner, 7:45 p.m.,
TBA – Enochs, Gregori at Livermore High Tournament
TBA – Johansen, Ceres, Atwater, Escalon at Columbia College High School Classic
TBA – Central Catholic at Bambauer Classic, Marin Catholic High
Girls Basketball
TBA – Central Valley, Gregori, Buhach Colony at West Coast Jamboree, Las Lomas High, Walnut Creek
TBA – Turlock, Los Banos at West Coast Jamboree, Alhambra High, Martinez
TBA – Atwater at West Coast Jamboree, St. Patrick-St. Vincent High, Vallejo
TBA – Beyer, Enochs, East Union, Escalon, Ripon, Sierra at Tracy High Tournament
TBA – Central Valley, Hughson, Merced, Pitman at Pitman High Tournament
TBA – Central Catholic, Ripon, Ripon Christian at Ripon ChristianTournament
