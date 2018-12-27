Weston Ranch blows by Turlock at MC Holiday Hoop Classic

It took a bit, but Weston Ranch showed Turlock why it’s ranked among the top 50 teams in California.
Leading the Bulldogs 25-17 in the second quarter on Thursday, the Cougars went on a 7-0 run and coasted the rest of the way in an 81-46 victory on Day 2 of the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic.
The victory puts Weston Ranch (11-1), ranked No. 41 by MaxPreps, into the tournament semifinal on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Vanden, which beat ninth-ranked Clovis West 69-66. No. 23 Modesto Christian, searching for its first MC tournament title since 2015, beat Manteca 71-52 later Thursday. The Crusaders will play the winner of Foothill/Campolindo in a 6 p.m. semifinal on Friday.
“We did what they wanted us to do,” Turlock coach Doug Cornfoot said of Weston Ranch. “They wanted us to hurry up on offense and that’s what we did. We forced shots and had a lot of missed opportunities.”
Weston Ranch’s defense constantly pressured Turlock into 3-pointers and kept the Bulldogs (7-7) away from the paint.
On offense, the Cougars had four players in double figures and were led by 15 points from sophomore guard Donjae’ Lindsey.
“I think we just walked in the gym and we were a little intimidated by their record,” Cornfoot said. “They are quick and athletic and they just kind of did what they wanted against us.”
Weston Ranch jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Bulldogs junior guard Joe Cusenza made a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs first bucket with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Cougars led by as much as 16 in the opening eight minutes.
Senior guard Cameran Sherwood led Turlock with 10 points while junior forward Everett Johnson added eight.
“When we move the ball and stay within a system we have, we can get good shots,” Cornfoot said. “We have shooters that can knock them down.”
The tournament continues Friday and ends Saturday with the championship game scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m.
