Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

Boys Basketball
Modesto Christian Tournament – Patterson vs. Bakersfield, 9 a.m.; Tracy vs. Turlock/St. Patrick, 10:30 a.m.; Centennial vs. Modesto Christian/Ripon, noon; Lincoln vs. Foothill/Beyer, 1:30 p.m.; Clovis vs. Vanden, 3 p.m.; Weston Ranch vs. Turlock/St. Patrick, 4:30 p.m.; Manteca vs. MC/Ripon, 6 p.m. Campolindo vs. Foothill/Beyer, 7:30 p.m.
Oakdale Rotary Classic – Oakdale, Downey, Davis, Hughson, Pitman, Ripon Christian, Buhach Colony, Delhi at Oakdale Rotary Classic (games start at 3:30 p.m. at Oakdale High)
TBA – Enochs, Gregori at Livermore High Tournament
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
TBA – Johansen, Ceres, Atwater, Escalon at Columbia College High School Classic
TBA – Central Catholic at Bambauer Classic, Marin Catholic High
Girls Basketball
West Coast Jamboree – (at Las Lomas High, Walnut Creek) Central Valley vs Gregori, 11:30 a.m.; Grand Canyon vs Buhach Colony, 5:30 p.m.; (at Alhambra High, Martinez) Turlock vs Rodriguez, 11:30 a.m.; Los Banos vs Rincon Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
3:30 p.m. – Atwater vs St. Francis at West Coast Jamboree, St. Patrick-St. Vincent High, Vallejo
TBA – Beyer, Enochs, East Union, Escalon, Ripon, Sierra at Tracy High Tournament
TBA – Central Valley, Hughson, Merced, Pitman at Pitman High Tournament
TBA – Central Catholic, Ripon, Ripon Christian at Ripon ChristianTournament
Boys & Girls Wrestling
TBA – Beyer, Davis, Gregori, Modesto, Modesto Christian Central Valley at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno
TBA – Ceres, Enochs, Pitman, Golden Valley at California Coast Classic, Aptos High
Comments