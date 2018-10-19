Local Digest: Fresh off title, Beyer girls ready for playoffs; Modesto tops Enochs

The Beyer High girls volleyball team won’t have much time to celebrate their Western Athletic Conference title won earlier this week.
On Tuesday, they’ll travel to Manteca for the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.
Seedings were announced Friday afternoon. Play-in games are on Monday with most everyone else beginning Tuesday.
“We did have a good league season,” coach Tony Silva said. “But it was frustrating because we’ve been injured most of the year. But we are going into the playoffs all in one piece.”
The Patriots beat Johansen 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch the WAC title with a 13-1 record, a game ahead of Lathrop. Overall, Beyer was 27-11.
In the victory over Johansen, sophomore Olivia Keller had 15 kills and a .520 hitting percentage, indicative of the superb season she’s put together. She leads the team with 460 kills and a 56 percent kill percentage.
“I’ve had D-1 coaches in my gym taking a look,” Silva said. “She’s a coach’s dream. A once-in-a-lifetime player.”
Beyer’s also led by seniors Camryn Wong, Emily Garcia-Cropper and Emma Gonzalez, and newcomer Taylor Basye, a sophomore.
Despite winning the WAC, the Patriots received only a No. 10 seed.
Will DeBoard, assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section, said the seeding committee starts with MaxPrep rankings, then looks at head-to-head and league matchups, along with other factors.
“I’m not surprised,” Silva said. “Our league isn’t very strong.”
In other pairing highlights:
Div. I: Pitman, which won the Central California Athletic League, received the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game against Davis of Yolo. Modesto is seeded No. 8 and will host Folsom, Turlock is No. 11 and travels to Cosumnes Oaks while Gregori is No. 14 and opens at Tracy.
Div. III: Along with Beyer in D-3, Central Catholic, the Valley Oak League champion, received the No. 1 seed and will meet the winner of the play-in game between Merced and Los Banos on Monday night. Oakdale is a No. 11 seed and plays at El Capitan.
Div. IV: Trans-Valley League champ Hilmar is the No. 1 seed and will meet the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Center and Lindhurst. Also reaching postseason were No. 4 Ripon, No. 6 Escalon and No. 12 Orestimba.
In Division V, Ripon Christian received the No. 2 seed and in Division VI, Big Valley Christian is seeded third. Both teams open Thursday.
Modesto wins: The Modesto High football team won its first Central California Athletic League game, defeating Enochs 28-14 on Thursday nigh at Downey High. The Panthers improved to 5-4 overall, 1-3 in the CCAL. The Eagles fell to 2-7, 0-4.
MJC Football live-streamed: The Modesto Junior College football plays its homecoming game Saturday night against West Hills. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Can’t make the game? It will be live-streamed at https://www.norcalsportstv.com.
Comments