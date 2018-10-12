Some of the top girls water polo teams in California and Oregon converged in Modesto and the surrounding areas Friday for the two-day Western States Invitational. Playing in the Silver Division, Turlock, pictured in its opener against St. Mary’s at Ripon High, beat the Rams 9-3. The Bulldogs lost their second game, 7-3, to Buhach Colony. A victory Saturday morning against Kimball at Oakdale High will land Turlock in the fifth-place game. Merced and Buhach Colony went 2-0 and are still alive for a Silver Division title. Play continues Saturday at Johansen (Platinum Division), Downey (Gold), where El Capitan is still alive for a title, Ripon and Oakdale (Silver), Enochs (Blue), where Pitman is still alive for a championship, and Pitman (Red). Play continues early Saturday morning with placement games beginning at noon.
High School Sports
Girls shine bright on Day 1 of the Western States Invitational
October 12, 2018 05:14 PM
