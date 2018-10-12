Turlock high school’s #2 Sadie Bigler looks to pass the ball Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match against St. Mary’s high school at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif.
Turlock high school’s #2 Sadie Bigler looks to pass the ball Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match against St. Mary’s high school at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Turlock high school’s #2 Sadie Bigler looks to pass the ball Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match against St. Mary’s high school at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

High School Sports

Girls shine bright on Day 1 of the Western States Invitational

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

October 12, 2018 05:14 PM

Some of the top girls water polo teams in California and Oregon converged in Modesto and the surrounding areas Friday for the two-day Western States Invitational. Playing in the Silver Division, Turlock, pictured in its opener against St. Mary’s at Ripon High, beat the Rams 9-3. The Bulldogs lost their second game, 7-3, to Buhach Colony. A victory Saturday morning against Kimball at Oakdale High will land Turlock in the fifth-place game. Merced and Buhach Colony went 2-0 and are still alive for a Silver Division title. Play continues Saturday at Johansen (Platinum Division), Downey (Gold), where El Capitan is still alive for a title, Ripon and Oakdale (Silver), Enochs (Blue), where Pitman is still alive for a championship, and Pitman (Red). Play continues early Saturday morning with placement games beginning at noon.

JBLTurlockWaterPolo2
Turlock high school’s Ashlyn Tilby is able to stop a shot to the goal Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match against St. Mary’s high school at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

JBLTurlockWaterPolo3
Turlock high school’s #16 Sierra Yandell battles for the ball with St. Mary’s Vina Lee (right) Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

JBLTurlockWaterPolo1
Turlock high school’s #14 Madison Howry passes the ball as she is guarded by #15 Tori Navarro Friday morning Oct. 12, 2018 in a water polo match against St. Mary’s high school at Ripon high school in Ripon, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

  Comments  