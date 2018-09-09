Monday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (09/10/18)

Cross Country
CCAA Cluster Meet #1, Oak Grove Park, Stockton, TBA – Big Valley Christian, Brookside Christian, Stone Ridge Christian, Sierra Ridge Academy, Millennium, Turlock Christian, Delta Charter
Girls Golf
Yellow Jacket Invitational, Micke Grove, All Day – Buhach Colony, Escalon, Hughson, Livingston, Bret Harte
Girls Tennis
3:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Beyer, Pacheco at Davis, Johansen at Ceres, Mountain House at Los Banos
Volleyball
6 p.m. – West at Pitman, Central Valley at Atwater, Merced at Buhach Colony
6:30 p.m. – Escalon at Modesto Christian, Riverbank at Hughson
Boys Water Polo
4:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at West
Girls Water Polo
3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at West
Comments