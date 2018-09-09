High School Sports

Monday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (09/10/18)

September 09, 2018 08:37 AM

Cross Country

CCAA Cluster Meet #1, Oak Grove Park, Stockton, TBA – Big Valley Christian, Brookside Christian, Stone Ridge Christian, Sierra Ridge Academy, Millennium, Turlock Christian, Delta Charter

Girls Golf

Yellow Jacket Invitational, Micke Grove, All Day – Buhach Colony, Escalon, Hughson, Livingston, Bret Harte

Girls Tennis

3:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Beyer, Pacheco at Davis, Johansen at Ceres, Mountain House at Los Banos

Volleyball

6 p.m. – West at Pitman, Central Valley at Atwater, Merced at Buhach Colony

6:30 p.m. – Escalon at Modesto Christian, Riverbank at Hughson

Boys Water Polo

4:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at West

Girls Water Polo

3:30 p.m. – Central Catholic at West

  Comments  