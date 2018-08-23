Thursday’s Modesto area high school sports schedule (08/23/18)

Girls golf
2:15 p.m. – Waterford at Escalon
3 p.m. – Gregori at St. Mary’s, El Capitan at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Central Valley, Orestimba at Hughson, Bret Harte at Sonora
3:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Ceres, Los Banos at Beyer, Ceres at Lathrop
Girls tennis
3 p.m. – Central Valley at Los Banos
Girls volleyball
4 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pitman
5 p.m. – Golden Valley at Clovis East
6 p.m. – Hilmar at Turlock, Oakdale at Sonora, Lodi at Lathrop, Edison at Modesto, Gregori at Tracy-West, Enochs at Kimball, Buhach Colony at Pitman, Central Valley at Johansen, Merced at Mariposa, Ceres at Livingston, Gustine at Pacheco, Turlock Christian at Delhi, Modesto Christian at Weston Ranch, Calaveras at McNair
6:30 p.m. – Enochs at Kimball, Ripon Christian at Escalon
Comments