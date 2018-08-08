Notebook: CIF-SJS basketball championship heading back to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section boys and girls basketball section championship games are headed back to the Golden 1 Center, Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard announced at the Western Athletic Conference meeting in Los Banos on Tuesday.
“We always said if we had the chance to go back to the bigger arena, an NBA arena, we would do it,” DeBoard said. “They reached out to us and said we are interested in doing something.”
The championships were held at the University of the Pacific this year due to a scheduling issue at the Golden 1.
“We never really wanted to leave in the first place,” DeBoard said. “They had a concert that night so we had to go play somewhere else and we found University of the Pacific. It was a great atmosphere and a little more in the central part of the section but at the same time a lot of people didn’t necessarily show up and it wasn’t the biggest success for us financially.”
Going back to the Golden 1 Center also will give the players the opportunity to play “on the same court that NBA teams play on” and DeBoard notices something different when players step on the court for the first time.
“You can tell when you are looking into their eyes that they are feeling something different,” he said. “Its a unique experience.”
The championships are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23.
MASTERS WRESTLING LOOKING FOR NEW ARENA — Stockton Arena is unavailable for this year’s CIF Masters Meet for wrestling DeBoard said. The section is looking into different facilities to house the meet, which will have both the boys and girls competing on the same day. The Masters Meet is the final meet before the CIF State Meet, which is held Feb. 21-23 at Bakersfield for both boys and girls.
LOCAL SWIM TEAM SHINES — This past weekend, the Ripon Sea Lions and Modesto Mavericks swim teams participated in the Meet of Champions in Sacramento. To qualify for the meet of champions, swimmers must have either placed in the Top 10 in their league championship meets or qualified on time. The Ripon Sea Lions took seventh overall in the small teams category. Swimming in the 9-10 age group, Giolanna Loretelli finished in third in the 25-meter freestyle and 25=meter breaststroke while her teammate, Keira Brink, finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 25 breaststroke. Kayde Bispo placed 5th overall in the 11-12 age group for the Modesto Mavericks.
POON UP FOR AWARD — Jade Poon, the former Stanislaus State star soccer player, is a finalist for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award. It honors academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. On the field, Poon finished her career last year as the school’s second all-time leading scorer. She’s also served in campus government and as a rehabilitation aide at Emanuel Medical Center. She earned a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. A record 581 women were nominated by NCAA member schools. The winner will be announced Oct. 28. She’s the seventh Stanislaus State athlete nominated.
Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.
Comments