Stanislaus State’s Bejaran, Lowther earn CCAA honors; hoop teams home this week

Two Modesto-area athletes are off the a good start for the Stanislaus State track and field team.
Turlock’s Eric Bejaran picked up where he left off last season in the hammer throw. The Pitman High graduate won the event at the Fresno Pacific Sunbird Invitational on Saturday with a toss of 206 feet, 3 inches.
That mark already is an NCAA provisional qualifier and beat his distance at the NCAA Championships last May, when he finished sixth to earn a spot on the All-American podium.
Bejaran is the school record-holder. He set that mark last April in Long Beach with a toss of 210-feet.
Last weekend, he also won the shot put (51-1) and was third in the discus throw (148-10).
Meanwhile, Escalon’s Matthew Gallego posted three Top 3 results at Fresno, including two second-place finishes. His throw of 182-2 in the hammer was second to Bejaran, and he, too, met the NCAA “B” standard in the event.
The former Modesto Junior College athlete was second in the discus (152-5) and third in the shot put (47-4.25). Alex Mckeon (Turlock/Turlock HS) was fourth in the shot put (45-5.75). On the women’s side, former MJC thrower Breanna Lowther also won two events on Saturday. She was the top thrower in the hammer throw (168-10) and discus (148-5).
Both Bejaran and Lowther were named CCAA Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
The Stan State track teams compete Friday and Saturday at home as the Warriors host Kim Duyst Invitational at Warrior Stadium.
This open invitational begins Friday afternoon with four throwing events. Action gets underway on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Still alive for playoff spots
Both basketball teams are home this week to close out their regular-season schedules with hopes to reach the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.
The Warriors host Cal State L.A. Thursday and Cal State Dominguez Hills Saturday. Women’s games tip off at 5:30, followed by the men at about 7:30 p.m. While mathematically not eliminated, the Warrior men’s odds are long.
The Warriors need to win-out and hope that Humboldt State and Chico State falter. Humboldt (10-10 CCAA) finishes at home against Sonoma State (6-14) and San Francisco State (12-8).
The women’s team’s shot at qualifying for the CCAA tournament is a little better. The Warriors control their own destiny because with two wins this week, their chances of making the tournament are decent.
Teams ahead of the Warriors (7-13 CCAA) — Cal State San Bernardino (9-12), Sonoma State (8-12), and San Francisco State (8-12) — all have road games against the top three teams this week.
The first round of the CCAA tournament is on campus sites on March 5. The final four teams converge at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, March 8-9.
