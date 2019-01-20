MJC pulls off upset of Sacramento City College; Stan State men fall to Sonoma

The season has been a struggle for the Modesto Junior College men’s basketball team.
But, there was a bright spot on Friday night for the 5-14 Pirates.
Benny Simi had 16 points, Tommy Williams added 15 points and Sierra High graduate Carson Anderson had a career-high 20 rebounds and six blocked shots as MJC won on the road, beating Sacramento City College 73-69 on Friday night.
It was the first Big 8 Conference victory for the Pirates (1-6) this season, while Sac City dropped to 11-8 overall, 3-4.
The Pirates led 35-30 at halftime and held on to snap a six-game losing streak.
MJC returns to action Tuesday at home against Diablo Valley College.
STANISLAUS STATE MEN: Andy Cleaves scored 24 points, but Stanislaus State gave up 50 points in the second half and fell to Sonoma State 68-65 on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors fell to 7-8 overall, 4-8 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
Stanislaus State led 25-18 at halftime and built a 15-point lead with 15 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game before Sonoma State (7-9, 5-6) came storming back.
Lewayne Grant, who played at Columbia College, had 15 points for Sonoma, which had five players in double figures. The Seawolves shot 58 percent from the field in the second half compared to 41 percent for the Warriors.
The Warriors return home Thursday to face Cal State Monterey Bay at Fitzpatrick Arena.
