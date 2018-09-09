Modesto Junior College offense, defense too much for Sierra

A bruising rushing attack, a steady passing game and a stifling second-half defense were the key ingredients to victory for Modesto Junior College on Saturday.
The Pirates rushed for 368 yards and the defense shut out Sierra College in the second half of a 42-17 victory in Rocklin.
Three MJC running backs rushed for over 87 yards, quarterback Jacob Perez threw for four touchdowns and Sierra was held to just 59 yards in the second half that saw the Wolverines punt five times and end another possession on an interception.
Devan Bass rushed for 96 yards, Perez for 91 yards and Dayshawn Alderson for 87 — all coming on one run late in the game.
The Pirates led 21-7 just before half, but a Sierra field goal and a fumble recovery for a touchdown within a 15-second span at the end of the second quarter kept Sierra close.
However, the Pirates opened the second half with the first of three scoring drives of more than 79 yards in the final two quarters to start to take control. It was capped when Perez hit Jairol Harris Red on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Bass and Alderson had fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 46 and 87 yards, respectively.
Perez completed 13 of 21 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns, including first-half scoring strikes to Emoni Karriem (23 yards), Jonah Lewis (67) and Devin Lewis (3).
Trae Nichols had two interceptions and five tackles to help guide an MJC defense that limited the Wolverines to just 299 yards on offense.
The Pirates (1-1) play at City College of San Francisco next Saturday at 1 p.m.
