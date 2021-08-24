Fishing report, Aug. 25-31: Don Pedro the hot spot for kokanee and rainbow trout

Don Pedro Lake in Tuolumne County is pictured from Highway 132 on Tuesday April 3, 2018. jlee@modbee.com

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State (he still holds the school record). George guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.

Best bets

Delta stripers and bass on the prowl, Alan Fong said. Shaver still putting out kokanee limits, Dick Nichols reported. Courtright and Wishon trout keeping up the pace, Kelly Brewer said. Don Pedro kokanee and trout bite taking the spotlight, Monte Smith reported.

Roger’s remarks: The stuff fishing dreams are made of

The smells, sounds and feel of the small 12-foot aluminum Valco boat I fished out of for many years as a kid still jump out at me in vivid detail the moment I think about them. These feelings are intense and still mean “fishing” to me.

Going fishing for the first time, catching a fish, or just getting into a boat all are special moments. The longer I fish, the more I suspect that those early experiences are what still drive me after all these years.

I remember so many times as a young boy sitting in our truck’s middle front seat between my dad and his fishing buddy while pulling our boat to the lake. I would raptly listen to all the fishing stories and amazing tales, hoping that someday I would be a good fisherman, too.

It’s amazing how some early experiences can become so crystal clear and compelling, there is no doubt they become the fuel that drives an angler forward.

I was about 9 years old and we were bass fishing Pine Flat in the spring. My dad had set me up with one of the new plastic worm setups taking the fishing world by storm. I had cast out near a vertical wall and let it fall to the bottom about 10 feet deep when I saw my line move. I set the hook and after a great fight I had a personal-best bass of 4 pounds on the stringer! It was a monster for a kid my age. The trip back to the dock was one I’ll never forget.

We had a couple miles to go and I was in the bottom of the boat looking down at the biggest fish I had ever caught. I just kept staring at it as all the smells of the rubber worms, old lures, gas and our lunch intermingled and filled the bottom of the hull. It all seemed so wonderful. The moment made me realize there was nothing like catching a big fish; I was hooked. From then on, every time I was on the water, it took me back to that moment of victory. Took me years to finally consciously realize what that one trip and fish had meant to me.

For some kids, catching a bluegill or a carp was all it took to set them on a lifelong path. In some cases they may not have gotten to fish much as life unfolded, but they will tell you with passion and certainty that they will do it someday and it’s on their bucket list.

Keep building and pursuing your dreams, they are what the best parts of our lives are made of. Help build your children’s dreams, too — they’re more powerful than we know. Never give up!

Valley

Lake Don Pedro

Don Pedro is the latest hot spot for kokanee and rainbow trout in the Mother Lode as the launch ramp conditions at nearby New Melones are a deterrent to chasing the species there. Limits of kokanee and quality rainbows have been the rule for experienced fishermen, and the pressure has been light as the recreational boating is starting to slow down to more reasonable levels.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “I took out Mike and Selina Reyna of Hanford on Friday, and I wasn’t sure how the kokanee bite was going to be. We started off at depths from 55 to 60 feet for rainbows and from 100 to 110 feet for kokanee with pink Pro-Troll Kokanee Killers or J-Pex lures behind Mack’s dodgers, and the shallower rod went off right away. As Selina as reeling it in, the fish kept taking line and making runs so we knew it was a good fish. When it came up close to the boat underwater, we knew we had a good one, and when it was in the net, the king salmon weighed in at 6 pounds. We ended the day with nine kokanee, five rainbows, and the big king. I was surprised how well the kokanee are holding up as there are nice and bright with just a little button forming on the nose. The king was loaded with eggs, as well. I saw kokanee down to 135 feet, and when we dropped down to the fish between 120/125 feet, we would hook up.”

Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service has been avoiding his home lake of New Melones due to the dust accumulating on his vessel while launching on the dirt ramp, and he said, “We have been smashing limits of kokanee daily with the big fish holding on the bottom. If you know how to get down to them, you will be able to pick them up. The trout are easy to come by at 40 to 60 feet with blue/silver Speedy Shiners. The deeper the fish are taken from, the cleaner they are. For the kokanee, I have been using my old standard of gold Apex lures behind a 5.5-inch gold dodger.”

The bass bite has been challenging, and Mitch Mitcheltree of the Sierra Bass Club in Clovis said, “It’s been a tough bite with most bass taken on plastics on the drop-shot or Senkos with a little bit of topwater first thing in the morning. There were a few bass taken on jerkbaits as well during Saturday’s tournament.” Mitcheltree came in third with his partner Jordan Chase at 7.23 pounds with the team of Ryan Reynolds and Ron Rustigian placing first at 8.66 pounds with a 2.44-pound big fish.”

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at https://bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The lake has dropped to 54%, and the Blue Oaks launch ramp is expected to be out of the water by Aug. 30. The Fleming Oaks and Moccasin launch ramps will remain open until further notice while there is a visible buoy line installed from Schoolhouse Point to Fleming Meadows.

Call: Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Kyle Wise – Head Hunter Guide Service – (209) 531- 3966; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing - (559) 691-7008

McClure Reservoir

Not much change with the exception of the water dropping from 28 to 26%. There is a decent topwater bite up in the river with Whopper Ploppers 90. Numbers of spotted bass are possible working bridge pillars with 4.5-inch Roboworm’s Hologram Shad on a drop-shot or similar patterns of tubes at 10 to 20 feet. There are suspended bass in open water, and you can use a drop-shot to locate them. A recent trout plant of 1000 pounds could bring out the big swimbait bite for quality largemouth and spotted bass. Bagby, Horseshoe Bend, and McClure Point North launch ramps are closed due to water levels. Barrett Cove South and McClure Point South are going.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Guide Service - (559) 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

With the recent trout plants from Calaveras Trout Farm and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, trollers are working blade/’crawler combinations, Wedding Rings, or Rapalas up the river arm as the trout are migrating towards cooler water. Bank fishing is best at night with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or Kastmasters from the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or peninsula near the Marina. The annual fall Merced Irrigation Trout Derby is scheduled for Oct. 2-3. Information and registration https://www.lakemcclure.com/annual-fall-trout-derby-returns-to-lake-mcswain/

Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

The lake dropped to 39%, and the effect of the dropping water levels is that the bass bite has been inconsistent for topwater lures as the fish are moving constantly. Suspended fish are the rule, and plastics or tubes on the drop-shot remain the most consistent techniques. The kokanee are hugging the bottom, and fewer trollers are targeting the lake, opting for Don Pedro for easier launch ramp conditions and active fish. There are big rainbows remaining in the lake, and the best fishing is under lights at night. There are numerous unmarked hazards throughout the lake. Boaters have to be extremely cautious.

Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Shore fishing is strong for school-sized striped bass at Dinosaur Point with anchovies, pile worms, or locally obtained grass shrimp. Anglers are unwilling to leave their vehicles along Highway 152 for the long walk down to the water’s edge, and they are congregating at the Basalt Recreational Area or Dinosaur Point. Vehicles illegally traversing the newly exposed dry lake bottom of San Luis Reservoir have caused the park to now close at sundown instead of the usual 10 p.m. closure. There have been many vehicles stuck in the mud as drivers go off the designated roads into areas that are closed to traffic. Vehicles now need to exit the park before sunset. The only launch ramp open for boaters is the Dinosaur Point ramp #3 dock. Trollers and reaction anglers continue to struggle with inactive fish rejecting their baits in the falling water. There are a few quality fish to be caught, but the numbers have been missing. The middle of the lake is only at 60 to 70 feet. Roger George was able to catch and release a 13-pound striped on a silver shad-type lure as part of only five linesides. The algae is not too bad, but the wind continues to be an almost daily issue. Finding fish is harder than usual — although you wouldn’t think it would be in the shallow lake. Expect the water to slowly continue to fall for the next few months. Anglers are concerned about the possibility of a fish die-off. The lake dropped to 15%.

In the forebay, Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The grass continues to choke shore access throughout the reservoir with the exception of the channels near the Highway 152 Bridge or Highway 33. Anglers are wading out past the grass to toss topwater lures or lipless crankbaits. The north end by Check 12 has been clear from weeds, and bank fishermen are soaking cut baits or pile worms. Largemouth bass are biting plastics or Senkos along the rockwall and near the old Medieros launch ramp.”

At San Luis, there are three wind warning and lake closure lights near the Basalt Entrance Station, Quien Sabe Point, and the Romero Visitor Center. At the O’Neill Forebay, the lights are located near the old Medeiros boat ramp and above the South Beach Area. Amber lights signify caution conditions for winds or other concerns while red lights indicate the lake is closed to boating and all vessels must immediately vacate the lake.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954

Delta/Stockton

The Sacramento-Delta remains a stretch of water in which the salmon are moving through rapidly, but there have been a few more salmon hooked and landed in the section of the river between Clarksburg up to Discovery Park in Sacramento. Few fishermen are tossing heavy spinners from the banks or jigging in the evenings south of the Freeport Bridge, but the numbers will pick up as soon as the water’s cool. The recent weather has been cooler, but next week is supposed to heat up once again, bringing the water temperatures up. Few sturgeon fishermen are trying, but the diamondbacks are there for the taking for boats working the Pittsburg area. Smallmouth bass remain steady in the north Delta sloughs while striped bass are found from the northern sloughs throughout Rio Vista to Collinsville on the West Bank.

Don Paganelli of Paganelli’s Bass Fishing Experience said, “The smallmouth bite in the north Delta around Steamboat, Miner, and Sutter Sloughs has been good with some quality largemouth bass mixed in. We have been averaging between 20 and 30 fish per trip tossing topwater lures or plastics.

For striped bass, Clyde Wands, the original shallow trolling expert, said, “I just turned 88 years old, and I am not out on the water as much these days, but I still enjoy getting out. Dave Houston and I were out on Tuesday, but it was a slow day with only 5 keepers to 9 pounds.” Houston found better action

Houston added, “I heard yesterday that there were some fish on the West Bank, but I went looking on the San Joaquin. After 3 hours searching for fish, I finally got my first 3 keepers up by San Andreas Shoals. We made the journey over to the West Bank and found some schools of fish deep and shallow. They were hitting both red and white and chartreuse lures. After 55 miles of searching, we ended up with 13 keepers today. The most peculiar thing happened to me on Tuesday while fishing with Clyde. I put a worm tail on my lure and ran it out. It hooked up and I lost the fish halfway in, but I brought the lure all the way into the boat. The lure not only still had its worm tail but it had two, somehow the fish gave one back.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, trolled the West Bank for a few hours on Friday afternoon, and he said, “The action was pretty good, and we limited out shallow-trolling Rat-L-Traps at 3.5 to 4 miles per hour along the shoreline.”

Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento confirmed the striped bass in the shallows along the West Bank in 5 to 7 feet of water.

Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo’s Sport Fishing said, “We found really good action trolling on the Sacramento earlier in the week, but the tide changed and the fish took off. It slowed down later in the week after being wide open.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait reported shoreline fishermen are catching striped bass instead of the desired salmon as there has been only one salmon reported off of the Dillon Point State Park banks so far since the July 16th opener. Anchovies are showing up as far upriver as Benicia, and there have been boils on the surface.”

Few anglers are targeting sturgeon, but the diamondbacks are there for the taking. Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service and Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing took out ‘Catch ‘Em Quick’ Cory Griffith out on his first sturgeon trip out of Pittsburg, and they ended up with three shakers, an oversized at close to 80 inches, and a slot-limit sturgeon fishing in the open water near Chain Island with salmon roe.

Bass fishing in the San Joaquin-Delta remains good for numbers with a variety of baits, and the cooler conditions over the weekend created a solid window for a subsurface reaction bite. This week is to bring another round of triple-digit temperatures so the water temperatures will climb in response. It has been a roller coaster with frequently changing conditions. Striped bass are migrating into the southern portion of the Delta, and some large linesides over 20 pounds have been taken south of the Mossdale Bridge.

Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fisherman’s Warehouse in Manteca, reported a continued solid chatterbait bite for largemouth bass with the New Angler’s Key chatterbait along with a strong topwater bite with the new Spro Fat Papa Walker 130 topwater lure.

In the south Delta, Omega Nguyen of MegaBait and Tackle in Lathrop said, “There have been four striped bass over 20 pounds landed in the San Joaquin River below Mossdale, and two of the fish were released while the other two were kept. Bait has been the ticket for the big fish, and fresh shad or anchovies were the baits of choice. There are a number of undersized striped bass in the system, but there have been some bite fish coming in. There is a topwater bite in the early mornings from downtown Stockton south to Mossdale. Catfishing is excellent with anglers placing 2 to 3 waxworms on a size 4 hooks on a high/low rig. Fresh shad is coming into the shop on nearly a daily basis, and we have over 200 pounds of frozen shad on hand as I have been freezing what is left over by mid-morning.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, confirmed the outstanding catfish bite throughout the south and eastern portions of the Delta with a number of different baits.

A temporary emergency drought barrier has been placed in False River to slow the movement of saltwater into the central Delta and prevent the contamination of water supplies. The work began in early June, and the temporary barrier will be removed by November 30, 2021.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing – (707) 655-6736; Chris Ditter – HeadRush Sport Fishing – (916) 284-9236; Vince Borges – Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828

Tournament results

Delta/Russo’s Marina –Best Bass Tournaments/Delta Wine Division - August 21 - 1st – Mark Mendenhall/Greg Aston – 21.60 pounds; 2nd – Jared Dominici/Jason Coslovich – 21.55; 3rd – Jake Etcheverry/Peter Bizzini – 20.91 (Big Fish – 8.82).

Don Pedro– Sierra Bass Bass Club - August 21 - 1st – Ryan Reynolds/ Ron Rustigian – 8.66 pounds, (Big Fish – Reynolds – 2.44); 2nd – Chris and Nathan Jones – 8.44; 3rd – Mitch Mitcheltree/Jordan Chase – 7.23.

Kaweah –Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments - August 21- 1st – Kyle Manes/Kevin Flint – 14.78 pounds, (Big Fish – 9.31); 2nd – Cory Kerber/Bill Kunz – 11.45; 3rd –David Coy/Jerry Williams – 10.46.

