Modesto’s Dana Ebster tied with Sorenstam for lead at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

When Dana Ebster saw her name aside World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam atop the leader board at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Thursday, she was nearly at a loss for words.

She did muster an often-used acronym, though.

“OMG,” she told the group of reporters. “That’s all I got to say. OMG!”

The former LPGA golfer from Modesto, who plays out of Turlock Golf and Country Club and coaches at Modesto Junior College, shot a 5-under 67 to gain a share of the first-round lead at the prestigious USGA event at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

Ebster shot 4-under par on the last eight holes, including an eagle-3 on the par-5 11th hole – she holed out a 115-yard 9-iron – and birdies on Nos. 17 and 18. She and Sorenstam were two shots ahead of Kris Tschetter and three ahead of Liselotte Neumann.

Following her round, she was overjoyed as she spoke with reporters, crediting members of the Turlock club for raising money to travel back east.

She also talked of her duties as running the club’s youth academy, working in the pro shop, getting the carts out at 6 a.m., playing with other women at the club and spending time on the course with her husband and two children.

“I’m just the little club pro who came out, and so I’m super-excited,” the 51-year-old said.

She later added: “I love playing golf, and that’s really all I want to do. Just play, and if I play with the 18-hole ladies’ league or … Hopefully they will still invite me to the Ladies Invitational, because that’s the most fun.”

Ebster said she’d approach the second round like any other.

“I’ll probably play the same way,” she said. “Fairways and greens are all I think about.”

Ebster, whose son, Chris, caddied for her, ranked second in the field in greens in regulation and fourth in putting. She hit 17 of 18 greens.

She reached the tournament as a first alternate at qualifying in Oregon.

“I’m one of those people that always tells my players, don’t be nervous.,” Ebster said. “We worked all of our life to be in this moment. You know, as a kid, on the putting green, this putt is for the U.S. Open. I turned to my son (Chris) out there and I said, this is what it’s all about. This is what we work hard for.”