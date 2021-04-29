Mustafa Johnson could be first MJC alum selected in NFL Draft in 38 years

Turlock linebacker Mustafa Noel-Johnson takes down Enochs running back Eddie Alderson during a game between Turlock High and Enochs High at Turlock High School in Turlock on August 28, 2015. jwestberg@modbee.com

38 years.

That’s how long it’s been since Modesto Junior College had an alum taken in the NFL Draft when John Rade was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the eighth round of the 1983 draft.

Throw back 38 years ago!

The last time MJC had a football player drafted in the NFL was 1983 when John Rade was selected in the 7th round from Boise State! pic.twitter.com/iSto6vvVi0 — MJC Football (@MJCFootball) April 22, 2021

That could change this week as MJC and University of Colorado alum Mustafa Johnson is projected as a late-round pick.

“Active but extremely undersized, Johnson’s production will be challenging to transfer to the pro level,” wrote Lance Zierlein on NFL.com about Johnson. “He plays with good leverage and quick hands to punch and separate, but struggles with bigger, more capable blockers who are able to get into him. He’s a plus athlete with good balance and change of direction to bolster his pass rush when he’s on the move, but he lacks the length and polish to handle one-on-one rush battles against NFL pass protection. He has some talent, but simply falls below the size norms.”

Johnson, a defensive lineman who starred as a linebacker during his high school career at Turlock, had 17 sacks in three years at Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman would be the first former Bulldog to be drafted since quarterback Tom Brandstater (Fresno State) was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2009 draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday in Cleveland followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.