Four big winners at McHenry’s ‘New Year’s Eve in Paris’ event

Teresa Duchscher, Bernice Smith, Joe Troncoso and George Vieths won their respective divisions out of a full field of nearly 200 bowlers at the New Year’s Eve in Paris Tournament at McHenry Bowl.
Ninety pins over the field, Duchscher topped the ‘Women’s 140 and Above’ grouping with her 910 series. Barbara Fuller (820) was second followed by Sandy Taylor (818).
In the ‘Women’s Under 140’ division, Smith (833) finished first ahead of Valerie Rodgers (832) and Dolores Bavaro (785).
On the men’s side, Troncoso headed up the list for the ‘Men’s 166 and Above’ with his 910 total. Jim Bolme (890) was second on games of 300-300-290. Gene Stamps took third with an 875 set which also included a 300 game.
Vieths rolled an 841 set in the ‘Men’s Under 166’ Division to take the title, followed by Steve Corthell (821) and Forest Hains and Phillip Menchaca, who tied for third at 810. ...
Nominations are being taken for the Modesto Hall of Fame or the Pioneer Award. Hall nominees can qualify in either Meritorious Service or Superior Performance, and can be living or given posthumously. Nominees must have 20 years membership in the local association, unless the nomination is in the posthumous category. Pioneer Award submissions must have been involved in bowling for thirty years or more. Forms are available at both McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. Nominations for both awards are open until Jan. 31. ...
The first Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament of 2019 runs Monday at 9:30 a.m. at McHenry. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Come with a team or by yourself and join a team. Call Terry Waring at (209) 571-2695 for more information or to sign-up. ... Midseason leagues will be starting next week at McHenry. The Monday Scratch Trio starts Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. with a meeting prior at 6 p.m. The league anticipates an approximate 585 team max for the three bowlers. ... The Midwinter league bowls on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Its starting date is on Jan. 15 with a meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are four-person. ... The Winter Junior/Adult league will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. Call Theresa Medeiros at (209)571-2695 for more information or to sign up. .. Youth leagues are also starting this week at both bowling centers. Call June Brown at McHenry at (209) 571-2695 and Wayne Garber at Yosemite at (209)524-9161.
The Professional Bowlers Association starts the year with a new partner in broadcasting. The FOX Sports Network will televise its first PBA Tour stop, the PBA Hall of Fame Classic out of Arlington, Texas, on Sunday at 8 a.m. The field will be comprised of PBA National Title holders and the top point earners from the 2018 PBA Point List. ... The 2019 USBC Open Championships will be held in Las Vegas, NV from March 9 through June 29 at SouthPoint Bowl. Information and registration can be found on www.bowl.com.
