Area’s top bowlers head to Sunday’s Tournament of Champions at Yosemite Lanes

If you want to see some of the area’s best bowlers in action check out the year-end Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament of Champions this Sunday.
The field will consist of the top 24 bowlers that have won a past tournament or high money winners during the year. They will take to the lanes at noon and bowl on six different PBA oil patterns over 12 lanes.
The top five will advance in the stepladder finals. The top 24 bowlers are Chris Pitts, Noel Vasquez, Scott Boyle, Marty Deh, Steve Fields, Ivan Miyasato, Myles Duty, Robbie Morris, Joe Petrovich, Joe Salvemini, Will Garber, Michael Pixley, Lanndyn Carnate, Travis Hewitt, Nick Kelly, Ronnie Fujita, Chris Davidson, Craig Miller, Freddy Irvin, Chris Preble, Brandon Bates, Mark Mazzulla, Don Mathey and Jim Gordin.
Bowler must confirm their spot with Wayne Garber at (209) 524-9161. ...
The team of Ken Franklin, Arthur Holt and Farrin Cummins won the Mixed Kegler No-Tap at McHenry with a score of 2,411. Joyce and Eddie Lewis teamed up with Fritz Klatt (2,356) to take the second followed by Chyenne Connel, Robert Cook and Daniel Ford (2,294). ...
The New Year’s Day Junior-Adult Double Elimination Scholarship Tournament is Tuesday at Yosemite. Teams consist of one youth and one adult bowler with a team max of 450. Bowlers will start with a qualifying round of three games and the top eight teams will advance to the Double Elimination Finals. Check-in is 9 a.m., with competition at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $40 per team. Call Yosemite at (209)524-9161 to sign up or for more information. ...
Both bowling centers will be open New Year’s Eve with celebrations at midnight. Party favors, music, and prize drawings are on tap. Reservations will be taken at both houses for hourly bowling. At Yosemite, you can rent a lane from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. for $80 that will hold up to eight people. At McHenry starting at 7 p.m., you can rent a lane for $45 an hour that holds up to six. After 9:30 p.m., there is a two-hour minimum. Make your reservations for Yosemite at (209) 524-9161 or McHenry at (209) 571-2695. ... Yosemite will be offering a youth New Year’s Eve party from 4-7 p.m. The celebration will include bowling, shoe rental, party favors and an apple cider toast at 6 p.m. Cost is $65 per lane for up to six people. Call Yosemite at 524-9161.
Nominations are being taken for the Modesto Hall of Fame or the Pioneer Award. Hall nominees can qualify in either Meritorious Service or Superior Performance, and can be living or given posthumously. Nominees must have 20 years membership in the local association, unless the nomination is in the posthumous category. Pioneer Award submissions must have been involved in bowling for thirty years or more. Forms are available at both McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. Nominations for both awards are open until Jan. 31. ...
If you’ve been thinking about starting your child in a bowling league, now is the time to register. Leagues are starting the first week of January at both bowling centers. The short session runs afterschool and on Saturday. Leagues are open to youth of all ages and abilities, and are usually divided by age groups. Bumper leagues are offered for preschool ages. Adult/Junior packages are also available. Call June Brown at McHenry at (209) 571-2695 and Wayne Garber at Yosemite at (209)524-9161. ...
The Professional Bowlers Association television coverage, in partnership with FOX Sports, will unveil a new forat starting in January. The network will cover 13 tour stops over the first three months of the year. At each stop, points will be earned based on bowler’s positions in both the qualifying and finals standings. The Top 24 will earn a spot in the new PBA Playoffs, where the winner will earn $100,000. The Playoffs will be match-play elimination rounds over a nine-week schedule starting April 8 from Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. The first regular stop on the tour is Jan. 6 in Arlington, Texas The stepladder finals will be broadcast on FS1 at 9 a.m.
