Uncertain weather postpones the Turkey Trot, a holiday tradition in Modesto

Organizers have postponed the Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk, a Thanksgiving morning tradition, because of uncertainty about the weather.
The event, a fundraiser for the Modesto Junior College cross country teams, will move to a December date that has yet to be confirmed, coach Demitrius Snaer said Tuesday.
The organizers were concerned that smoke from the Camp fire in Butte County would be hard on the runners and walkers. Smoky conditions have made the air hazardous throughout Northern California this week.
Rain is expected to clear out the haze as soon as Wednesday morning, but Snaer said they needed more certainty.
The event, now in its 19th year, typically draws more than 1,000 people to Tuolumne River Regional Park. It features a half-mile race for boys and another for girls, followed by 3.1-mile runs and walks for all ages.
Visit the cross country website to register and get updates on the postponement.
