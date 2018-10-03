Autism fundraisers this weekend at Modesto’s Yosemite Lanes

The 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism Fundraiser is Saturday at Yosemite Lanes. The event raises money for “Autism Speaks”.
There are two squads to choose from – either at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The fundraiser will include two games of bowling, lunch, raffle prizes, silent auction and a Classic Car Show out in the parking lot. Entry blanks are at the local bowl desks or walk-ins are welcome. Call Cindy Bond at 209-524-9161 for more information. ...
The 4th Annual Modesto Queens Tournament is rolling this weekend at McHenry Bowl. The competition starts with one squad of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the two-game double-elimination finals round. Entry fee is $125. Walk-ins are welcome, just be there by 2 p.m. on Saturday. Call Carol Serpa 209-552-9587 or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 for more information. ...
The 13th Annual Battle at Black Oak Lanes PBA Regionals is this weekend, and pro-am spots are available. The PBA pros will partner with local bowlers on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The format will be a No-Tap – each bowler will receive a strike when nine pins are knocked down. The pros will change lanes after each game and the bowlers will bowl all three games on the same lanes. The tournament is open to those 21 or older. Entry fee is $50 and includes a T-shirt, or you can upgrade and receive a bowling ball. PBA competition starts Saturday at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the finals are on Sunday at the same time. The pros are doing a meet-and-greet session on Saturday at 11 a.m. for local youth bowlers. ...
The ‘Top Dog’ Senior Scratch Tournament is Oct. 13 at McHenry Bowl. Participants must be 55 years or older. The Dog has three elimination rounds that will determine the Top Dog for 2018. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for info. ... The Modesto Women’s 500 Club hosts its annual Modesto 500 Club Invitational on Oct. 14 at McHenry. Tournament scoring starts at 1 p.m. and the included lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Bowlers must be 500 Club members. If you’ve rolled a 500 or better three-game series during sanctioned league or tournaments, you are eligible to join the club. The cost is about $40 for the year and includes a club shirt. They offer local tournaments and travel to nearby 500 Club tournaments. Membership forms are available at the bowl desks. Call Julie Frost at 209-505-3253 for more information. ...
The Area 22 SIR Bill Tisdall Memorial 24th Annual Bowling Tournament will compete at McHenry on Nov. 7-8. The USBC Certified tournament rolls a singles and doubles format and is open to all Sons in Retirement (SIR) members. Contact SIR Jim Pastorelli at 209-406-8156 for more information.
