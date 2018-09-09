Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. For more information email Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites anyone service member that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The meeting will feature the Studio Fit 50+ personal cardio exercise program. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.
Info: The community is invited to the, “Community Out of the Darkness Walk.” sponsored by Central Valley Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The walk supports the effort to raise awareness of suicide and raises funds that allow the AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. For more information contact Edward Sperry, Walk Chair at 209-204-1893 or rayers@org or visit afsp.org/walkcentralvalley.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, 12 Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The first Fall luncheon and meeting of the Oakdale Women’s Club will have as its guest speaker Sue McKinney from Vietnam. McKinney will speak on human trafficking and modern slavery. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231 by no later than September 6 to confirm attendance.
SONORA
What: Over-Snow Use Designation Project
When: Through Tuesday, Oct. 9
Where: Online and in person
Info: Forest Service officials announced a 45-day public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Stanislaus National Forest Over-snow Vehicle Use Designation project beginning Aug. 24 and ending on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken will host a public meeting Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor’s Office. Comments may be mailed to Stanislaus National Forest, Attn: OSV, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370; hand-delivered to the Supervisor’s Office during business hours (M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.); or faxed to 209-533-1890 or email comments to comments-pacificsouthwest-Stanislaus@fs.fed.us. Faxed and emailed comments should include the subject line, “Comments on Stanislaus OSV Designation.” For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=46311.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Emanuel Patient and Family Advisory Council
When: Open Until Filled
Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Info: Emanuel Medical Center is seeking community members to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). The council is instrumental in advising the hospital’s administration on ways to improve the patient experience. PFAC meets at least four times per year, at times which are convenient for members. Members are expected to attend at least three of the four meetings. Lunch or refreshments are provided. Members are reimbursed (with receipt) for transportation and child care expenses incurred as part of the PFAC meetings. For more information email Lynis Chaffey at lynis.chaffey@tenethealth.com.
