Time has arrived to sign up for fall leagues at McHenry, Yosemite

If you’re looking for some fun competition, want to challenge yourself with new goals or enjoy the camaraderie that comes with team bowling, there is a league for everyone.
The fall bowling season is starting up next week and local bowling centers are gearing up for the season. There are still openings for teams, couples or individuals on a variety of days and times. Call Bellevue Bowl in Atwater at 209-358-6466, Yosemite Lanes at 209-524-9161 or McHenry Bowl at 209-571-2695 for more information. ...
The team of Miguel Nunez, Joseph Fried and Casey Custer (5-1 record, 3,684 pins) won the scratch side of the McHenry Swiss Tournament, winning $540. Freddy’s Tree Service team of Paul Herrera, Michael Clark and Freddy Irvin (4-2, 4,209) finished second to win $240. In the handicap competition, the team of Ron Gonzalez, Sean Kucious and Corey Phillips (5-1, 3,885, $600)) from Atwater took first followed by Dana Baldwin, Jordan Baldwin and Vince Scheaffer (4-2, 3,974, $300). Irvin and Herrera threw perfect games. ... The 69th Peach Classic has finalized its prize list and the checks are ready. The tournament paid out over $30,000 on seven different prize lists. Los Banos’ Eric Nieman ($2,500) won the title from the Main Prize list. He also topped the 10-game list for another $250. Altaville’s Robert Porovich won the men’s division, rolling a 300 and winning $200. El Sobrante’s Ronnie Fujita ($250) won the men’s scratch series with 1,233. Manteca’s Jasmine Coleman had high women’s game (280 for $200) and women’s scratch series (1,180 for $250). Checks may be picked up at McHenry Bowl anytime, or will be mailed on Friday after the prize list is printed. Next year’s tournament will run from Memorial Day weekend thru the end of July. ...
Festivities for the McHenry Bowling Weekend run all day and evening Friday through Monday. Bowling is only $5 per person for two games with shoe rental. Hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and soft drinks are 50 cents each. On Monday at 9 p.m., there will be a drawing for a $500 McHenry Bowl Gift Card. ... Linda Roach won the ladies Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament with a 901. Bobbie Sargent (885) was second followed by TJ Rowen (876). Paul Blumberg (873) won the men’s side followed by James Bradshaw (854) and Frank Gasper (849). ... Ray Marsh (879) and Daisy Bringman (842) won their respective divisions in the ‘Summer’s End’ No-Tap Tournament at McHenry. ...
The Modesto USBC annual installation and awards dinner is Sept. 22. at the Elks Club on Charity Way in Modesto. Tickets are $30 per person and are available at both bowling centers or can be purchased at the door. Starting time is at 5:30 p.m. with a Social Hour, dinner is served at 6:30, and the program will follow.
