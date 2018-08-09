How Jerry Brown will stick us with the cost of his tunnels

Campaign sign along highway 160 in the delta on Wednesday, July 10, 2013. Caltrans officials have emboldened a protest movement in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta by removing yard signs objecting to Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to build two giant water diversion tunnels. Critics say the law is being enforced selectively, and plan to protest at Caltrans headquarters on Friday. Randall Benton RBenton@sacbee.com