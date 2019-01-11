Gov. Newsom delivers a message: ‘We’ve got to fix this’

When Gov. Gavin Newsom told his 11 cabinet members – four days into their new jobs – to get on the bus and not to worry about lunch, some of them might have been hoping for a fancy meal at some swank eatery where the napkins are linen and the water is sparkling.
It’s doubtful they expected to be eating in a ramshackle community center in Monterey Park Tract, one of the windiest, flattest and, on Friday, chilliest places in Stanislaus County.
Lunch arrived in a box, and the water in Monterey Park Tract doesn’t sparkle. In fact, it’s not fit to drink.
That was the point.
“The issue is safe drinking water,” said the governor, who was surprised to find three Bee journalists awaiting him outside the center. “Not just safe drinking water, but affordable safe drinking water.”
As he spoke, there was fire in Newsom’s eyes; apparently it burns for more than just power brokers, celebrities and big-time donors. None of those folks were invited on this trip, and no one like that lives in Monterey Park Tract.
In fact, the only people on the bus were those whose jobs it is to do something about these problems and Newsom’s other priorities. They came to see the problem first-hand.
“It’s a disgrace in a state as wealthy and as resourceful as ours that a million people don’t have access to safe drinking water,” Newsom told The Bee. He noted the $4.2 million already spent trying to deliver clean water to the community. But it hasn’t worked.
“They’re spending more money in this community than they do in Beverley Hills for water,” said Newsom. “That should be a show-stopper for anyone.”
In his inaugural address Monday, Newsom promised to represent all Californians. “We will not be divided between rural and urban or north and south or coastal and inland,” he said. “We will strive for solidarity, and face our most threatening problems – together.”
Well said. But pretty political speeches are usually soon forgotten. No one expected Newsom to show up four days later in Stanislaus County.
“I made a commitment to a lot of folks,” he said, shrugging off his surprise visit. “I’m going to work for all California, not just some of California. I’m sick and tired of living in a state where so many people struggle with things like this; who are living in poverty. But that’s the state we’re living in and those disparities are pronounced.
“I don’t want to overpromise here, but we cannot continue to under-deliver for communities like this and thousands of others across the state.”
Newsom’s budget – unveiled Thursday – contains $193 million to fix water systems. It also includes a tax on drinking water to help cover the cost, a solution similar to one proposed, and defeated, last year.
“You know what, I’m not interested in who is to blame; we have to fix this,” said the Governor. “And I have no interest in everybody making excuses and not doing it this year. If we fall short this year, that’s on us – and that’s a disgrace. So we’re going to have to figure it out.”
That message for the people sitting on the bus was repeated, presumably, at a second stop in Westley, where drinking water must be trucked to a school.
“I brought every single person that matters (in getting this work started) on this trip,” said Newsom. “I put them on this bus. They didn’t know where they were going or that they were coming here.”
The people of Monterey Park Tract were, well, happy to host the governor.
“We’re just excited that the governor will come out here and actually care about our community,” said Tyrone McKinney, a former standout athlete at Modesto High who now serves on the community’s governing board.
Until 1985, said McKinney, the community had its own wells. But the water became contaminated with nitrates and arsenic. Work started two years ago has provided water good enough for washing up, but it still isn’t drinkable. To reach good water, said McKinney, the community needs to drill wells of 300 or 400 feet. Such wells will cost tens of thousands of dollars, money the 200 residents of Monterey Park Tract don’t have.
The governor of a state of 40 million cannot be expected to do the work of a county supervisor or school board member. But Newsom’s presence in Stanislaus County was significant. And making clean water one of his first priorities undoubtedly will help county supervisors and school board members across the state do their jobs better.
But the Governor’s presence did something else. It turned his pretty speech into something more memorable; something real and tangible.
“I recognize that many in our rural communities believe that Sacramento doesn’t care about them – doesn’t even really see them,” Newsom said Monday. “I see you. I care about you. And I will represent you with pride.”
As Newsom climbed onto his bus, McKinney called out after him: “Thank you for really caring.”
Mike Dunbar is editor of The Bee’s Opinions pages. 209-578-2325 or mdunbar@modbee.com.
