Will the smell of defeat taint that Thanksgiving Day turkey?

Glad the election is over? That was a rhetorical question, because it’s not.
What started Tuesday won’t end until Dec. 5, when county officials are required to certify results. Then we can wait on recounts. At least, in the words of reader David Tucker of Riverbank, “I can finally lift all of the mail out of the mailbox.”
But the really heavy lifting is taking place on I Street, as election workers try to dig out from an avalanche of uncounted ballots.
Though we’re far from knowing who won, we’ll still venture a few election observations (or “take-aways,” in pundit-speak).
1) Pack a Lunch, Make a List – There are an estimated 4.5 million ballots waiting to be counted across the state. That included roughly 80,000 in Stanislaus County and another 90,000 in San Joaquin – though updates Friday are expected to cut the local numbers in half.
It’s worse in Los Angeles County, where 1 million sit waiting.
How did all those ballots get there? Millennials, among other first-time voters, came to the polls in droves.
“I love the number of 18- to 25-year-olds who came out to exercise their right to vote,” said former visiting editor Julia Washington. “Let’s stop under-estimating this generation.”
Agreed. But maybe they could not wait until the last minute? Many – perhaps 1,000 in Stanislaus County – hadn’t even registered before arriving to vote. That meant their ballots were “provisional” and require extra scrutiny. The Los Angeles times found nearly 800,000 provisional ballots were cast statewide in the 2016 June primary; there could be twice that many this year.
Then there are absentee voters who forgot to sign their envelopes. Without that signature, the ballot can’t be counted – like sending in an unsigned check. Voters have eight days to sign them, or those “checks” can’t be “cashed.”
Every campaign keeps a list of sure-thing voters. If an unsigned ballot is on the list, campaign staff do everything possible to get it a signature. But they can’t do anything until they have the list of unsigned ballots. Our guess is Stanislaus registrar of voters Lee Lundrigan is sick of being asked “Where’s the $#@% list!”
2) Ruining Dinner – Our curiosity over results is nothing compared to the anxiety felt by candidates. Thanksgiving Day turkey has no flavor if you’re smelling defeat. But there’s deeper heartburn for incumbents, like Jeff Denham.
Both sides in Congress are already picking key players. For Democrats, that means committee chairs – which Josh Harder has no chance of being. Republicans are choosing “ranking member,” a Democratic chairperson’s opposite number in the minority party. It’s an important job. But if you’re not sure you’re even going to win, you can’t expect to be picked. So, instead of being the “ranking member” on the transportation committee, Denham could be, well, assigned elsewhere.
3) Math makes my head hurt – If you can’t resist trying to discern winners, you’re going to need more than a calculator. For instance, don’t forget the “undervote.”
A surprising number of people don’t vote in all races. So when you’re trying to figure out how many votes someone needs to clinch, you’ve got to subtract the “I don’t cares.”
A race like Stanislaus Superintendent of Schools appears reasonably close, with Scott Kuykendall getting 54 percent of the vote to Shannon Sanford’s 45 percent. With roughly 70,000 votes left to count, she could easily catch him. Right? Maybe, but not easily.
Nearly 13 percent of early voters failed to choose either candidate. Assuming that percentage holds (and it usually does), roughly 10,000 of those remaining 70,000 voters won’t either, making it harder for Sanford to cut into Kuykendall’s lead.
In Stanislaus County, 79,036 votes for governor had been counted by Tuesday, with only 946 failing to pick either Democrat Gavin Newsom or Republican John Cox. But for lieutenant governor, a race with two Democrats, 17,499 (28 percent) failed to vote – perhaps because Republicans just didn’t care.
Races far down the ballot that had a Republican and a Democrat drew far more votes. Why? Because that “R” or “D” next to a candidate’s name is a powerful signal.
4) Be glad you’re not in Iowa – Friday’s forecast in Des Moines was for a high of 28 degrees, with a strong probability of presidential politics. No fewer than six presidential hopefuls were wandering around in the Iowa snow last week with another half dozen expected next week – all angling for a 2020 advantage.
As former visiting editor Bruce Jones said, “Maybe the biggest sadness of modern governance is that divisive political campaigns are now permanent and ongoing.” True enough here, but more true in Iowa.
5) A Chorus of Civility – A couple of weeks before the election, Assemblyman Adam Gray was at a Merced bar with friends when he spotted a guy in a powder-blue suit, cowboy hat and guitar. “Who’s that guy?” he asked. “That’s your opponent” Justin Quigley, came the answer. Quigley took his guitar onto the stage, where he played some vintage country songs – the kind Gray likes – and even gave his opponent a shout-out, introducing him from the stage. Gray invited him over for a beer.
“We had a drink while we discussed politics, music and life in general,” wrote Quigley on his Facebook page. “Having now met him, I have nothing bad to say about Mr. Gray.” He should put that to music, and teach a few thousand other politicians how to sing along.
Mike Dunbar is editorial page editor of The Modesto Bee. 209-578-2325.
