Today’s breakfast is brought to you pollinators and farmers

Today at breakfast, you have most likely eaten something brought to you by two of America’s hardest workers – pollinators and California farmers.

That apple juice, fresh cream cheese, sesame seed bagel or almond croissant came to you by way of a partnership nearly invisible to most folks. But that partnership stepped into the spotlight last week with the announcement of a profoundly important coalition formed to promote sustainability for native and managed pollinators as well as California farms and ranches.

As reported by The Bee’s John Holland, The California Pollinator Coalition was launched Wednesday by leaders in agriculture, government and conservation. They aim to protect the creatures from pesticide spraying, habitat loss and other threats. The Almond Board of California, based in Modesto, is helping lead the effort.

The Coalition brings conservation and agriculture groups together to solve some of the most difficult problems related to managing working lands, such as figuring out how to produce fresh, safe and affordable food while protecting biodiversity, creating pollinator habitat, building healthy soils, and sequestering carbon in the agricultural landscape, doing it all against a backdrop of less water, increasing temperatures and economic pressures on both farms and wildlife.

It is easy to say the answer is a single word, “sustainability,” but the reality is that sustainability is a journey of building science, reconciling conflicts and trade-offs, and practical learning-by-doing. It is an act of faith and hope that brought conservation and farming groups together to jointly seek solutions.

At stake are more than 1,600 species of bees and hundreds of other species of pollinating insects native to California. Also at stake is the agricultural bounty of California, which leads the nation, and in some cases the world, in the production of dairy, nuts, fruits and vegetables. The coalition includes representatives from all sectors – environmental and resource conservationists that have long worked to protect bees and monarchs, and farming organizations as diverse as the bounty of foods produced here and delivered to your table.

This is a coalition dedicated to building trust between what has often been seen as conflicting sides – farmers and conservationists. By concentrating on mutual goals, we see an opportunity to deliver both healthy food and a healthy environment. Good farmers are great stewards of the land and good conservationists see the importance of looking at working lands as part of the ecosystem, not apart from it.

Ag is stepping forward, and conservation is seeking balance and collaboration. This is big news because there are scant efforts in recent history that even attempt to bring all sides to the table for forward progress on multiple fronts. Scientific research shows that habitat and sustainable management of crop pests can be achieved when incentives, tools and technical assistance are available. Our goal is to take this beyond a charismatic demonstration garden to a scale that matches California’s unique status in both biodiversity and food production.

California is building something rare and newsworthy – cooperative conservation and conversation. It won’t be an easy lift, but it’s a great step forward, the kind that breeds long-term success. How will we make real accomplishments happen? The old-fashioned way – coming together to talk and listen with respect and civility. The California Pollinator Coalition is already at work to make a difference.

Enjoy your breakfast, now and for years to come.