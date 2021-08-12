My California dream is full of monsters. As a millennial, is buying a home still possible?

For most of the past century, we’ve been conditioned to believe there’s a path to American prosperity. You go to college, get a job, get married, buy a home, have kids and climb the ladder. If you do that, you can retire with dignity.

Millennials are the first generation to discover that our road map to the middle class is different. Without fundamental changes like ending for-profit education and massive expansions of first-time homebuyer programs, that way of life will become a relic.

The reality of this is clearest when it comes to homeownership, the pillar of intergenerational wealth and American equity. At age 30, 42% of millennials own homes, compared to 48% of Gen X and 51% percent of baby boomers, according to U.S. census data.

It’s even worse if you’re Black (the white millennial homeownership rate is 2.5 times higher), and the despair only got worse during the pandemic with 18% of millennials expecting to rent forever, according to a February report by Apartment List. That pessimistic feeling has grown each of the last three years. Watching the median home price in California surpass $800,000 can do that.

The Golden State is an incredible place to spend your 20s — the people you meet, the potential for exploration, the nightlife, the culture, the food and drink scene, the shared outlook. I formed a lot of deep friendships since I moved here over seven years ago. I just didn’t expect all of them to become long distance when they fled seemingly overnight for a more sustainable life.

The consequences of inaction are more dire for future generations. For the children being raised here, for the wide-eyed young people who move west for a more inclusive community, California is more likely to become a chapter of their lives, rather than a place where they can settle down.

There’s an inherent belief for everyone ages 25 to 40 that a viable future is more attainable in another state — it’s just a matter of how long we want to hold off. Young adults in California juggle some of the nation’s highest rents, with massive student debts, on entry- and mid-level salaries that don’t always align with the cost of living. To save a buck, some lower expectations and accept precarious housing environments. One year, I paid $800 for a room in an East Bay communal home that I shared with nearly a dozen others.

My California dream is full of monsters. When will I be able to buy a home? Can I raise a family here — should I raise a family here? Is the inclusive culture worth the financial setbacks? Will I be able to retire earlier if I leave?

I followed the formula I was given, but still feel like I’m years away from getting anywhere. My student loans from the University of Georgia are paid off, I’ve worked up in my career field and I started saving for my first home, as well as my retirement. Yet somehow I remain a winning lottery ticket behind.

I don’t have wealthy parents or an inheritance, which scholars say has become a growing norm in middle-class homeownership, particularly after the recession.

I tend to be an optimist, but a sea change in millennial prosperity is hard to imagine. In late-stage capitalism, in a nation filled with so much economic absurdity, how could it be? Market forces don’t roll back that way in the U.S., and wages aren’t going to mirror the cost of living anytime soon. In a twisted way, my best chance would come during another economic meltdown.

I want a good home, that I own, in a state where my family will have a sense of belonging. I just don’t know when or how it will happen.