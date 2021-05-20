Bluetech workforce and desal could help solve California water crises

California must step up desalination, such as with Santa Barbara’s desal plant.

Facing extended drought, diminishing snowpack, and depleted aquifers, California water managers face a harsh reality: our 20th century water systems – essentially linear designs in which fresh water is extracted, centrally treated, distributed to users, returned as wastewater, and finally treated and discarded – are breaking down.

Although this approach has served us well for decades, we can no longer sustain ourselves with a paradigm that uses water once and throws it away. With the nation’s most productive agricultural region and diverse ecosystems in the balance, we must innovate now to ensure adequate future water supplies.

To address the mounting water crisis, we must build a circular water economy, enabled by new technologies, in which every reusable drop of our most valuable resource is accounted for and reclaimed.

A huge opportunity lies in the use and re-use of waters impaired by excessive salts and other contaminants. California actually has large amounts of these “non-traditional waters” whose salinity or contaminants cannot be economically treated with current methods.

These non-traditional waters are geographically widespread, often contain valuable constituents, and are economically overlooked. Building climate resilience requires seeing non-traditional waters as a resource. If we develop new technologies to treat, use, and recycle these non-traditional waters, we can provide California with climate-resilient, affordable water supplies for the 21st century.

In the inland parts of our state, brackish (mildly-to-moderately salty) groundwater lies below our feet in abundance. California’s industries and communities create large amounts of mildly salty wastewater that is currently thrown away. There are also significant quantities of agricultural, industrial, and municipal wastewaters that may be too difficult and expensive to treat for use or re-use with current technologies.

Desalination technologies must be adapted to efficiently purify these discarded or disregarded water sources, providing a new supply of fresh water for our communities, while also allowing us to manage the difficult problem of salt accumulation in our inland basins and valleys.

Another opportunity lies in the development of modular technologies, which can be mass produced inexpensively and deployed locally. California uses as much as 20% of its electricity to pump, move, and treat its water. By enabling even small communities to economically treat and reuse water locally, we can avoid the energy penalty and enormous costs of moving so much water.

To achieve this vision will require a concentrated focus and investment on developing new desalination and treatment technologies – now the subject of a strong federal-state partnership. The Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has established a five-year, $110-million early-stage applied research program devoted to water security through new desalination and water treatment technologies.

The program, led by the National Alliance for Water Innovation at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, aims to reduce the cost and energy associated with desalination of non-traditional waters by 75%, opening up new sources of water for hard-pressed regions.

California is playing a critical leadership role. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, four state agencies provided $23 million, and broad, bipartisan legislative support was pivotal to bringing this federally funded hub to California.

The governor’s May budget revision proposed funding this year to complete the state’s cost-share commitments. This commitment to technological innovation and collaborative research will not only make California the center of water treatment innovation but also leverage federal research dollars and support a “bluetech” workforce.

Collaboration between state and federal governments, and the academic and private sectors, offer us the opportunity to build a more secure, sustainable and resilient water future.

In the coming six months, NAWI hopes to release tens of millions of dollars in research solicitations to support the most compelling breakthrough research. Prompt enactment of the governor’s budget request will move this work forward without delay.





