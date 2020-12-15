Speculation on secession is immoral

Anger ran hot in the American South in December of 1860. The election of Abraham Lincoln to the presidency, the South Carolina General Assembly declared, was a hostile act targeting an entire region. Lincoln’s impending inauguration offered the opportunity to incite those hostile to the federal government, to achieve what for many had been a dream: a republic for slaveholders.

Seizing the moment, 169 delegates — 153 of them slaveholders — convened in Charleston on Dec. 20, and voted unanimously to make South Carolina the first state of the confederacy. Church bells rang; there were bonfires and parades in celebration.

So began, 160 years ago this month, the steps toward a paroxysm of violence never before or since known by Americans. The lives lost in active duty during our Civil War would equal 6 million as a percentage of today’s population. It was the greatest human catastrophe in our history.

It can only be ignorance of this history that leads some powerful voices in our time to raise the notion of some states now seceding from the union. And for what reason? This: An incumbent president has lost re-election, and he doesn’t want to leave the White House.

There are people eager to capitalize on Donald Trump’s failure at the polls for their own benefit, even if it damages the nation itself.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Take, for example, Rush Limbaugh, the radio host whom the president awarded the Medal of Freedom. He brought up the idea of secession on his show on Wednesday.

“I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” he said. “I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?”

Limbaugh’s remarks got a lot of attention, including some social media pushback, which could explain why he backed off the next day.

He didn’t say who, exactly, is pushing to split apart the United States, or why he would encourage talk about something he opposes —though in the next breath he claimed that there’s a “sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that’s where we’re headed.”

This legitimizes the false notion that the election of a moderate Democrat to the presidency is such a threat to the nation’s historic values that insurrection is a valid response.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Here is what provoked this: Americans voted, freely and fairly, to replace an incumbent president with a former vice president. It’s not so unusual. Ten times in American history, in fact, voters have turned out an incumbent president.

Trump, who lost the popular vote in 2016 and has never posted majority support in national polls, has produced no evidence of fraud in the dozens of cases filed in courts on his behalf. Yet the president is trying to inflame his followers, to further the divisions that he has exacerbated throughout his several years in politics.

President-elect Joe Biden will surely find, as Lincoln did, that compromise can go only so far without partners of good will on the other side. There was no compromise that could have avoided the Civil War, after all, unless the Union had been willing to allow slavery or the South to abandon it.

What is it, though, that so divides Americans now? We have let anger replace understanding, to the point of blotting out our shared goals. And we have partisans trying to advance their cause with cynical untruths that border on immorality.

All Americans want peace, justice and fairness. We believe in liberty. We want health and happiness for all.

Yet if we see our differences as insurmountable and try to advance our interests by portraying fellow citizens as enemies, we may find ourselves drawing ever closer to the path of our nation’s greatest tragedy.