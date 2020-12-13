In today’s national atmosphere, tension between political parties has rarefied bipartisan support for legislation and most opinions spoken aloud. The steadfast ideal of American freedom and democracy, however, has survived in the rhetoric of politicians from both major parties when aiming to charm an audience. As one of the founding ideals of the United States, democracy intertwines with national identity for many Americans. If the right to participate in government through voting is so celebrated, then why has the issue of lowering the voting age become so contentious? Debates spring endlessly between the supporters and opponents of a federal adjustment to the minimum age required to vote. The growth of democracy since the founding of the United States proposes that the voting age should be lowered to 16 years old for all citizens of the nation based on historical patterns and on the youth’s need for representation.

Enfranchising new groups of people has been a slow battle in the United States, despite the respected air of the Constitution’s shining legacy today. The empty promises of blanket statements made by founding fathers promised freedom and opportunity to Americans after the War for Independence from Britain. In the Declaration of Independence, as scholars have claimed, Thomas Jefferson’s famous words “all men are created equal” fell short from affecting many segments of society (De Witte). From the beginning, the US has deserved criticism for disallowing the right of women, people of color, and poor men to vote. Hindsight paints mistakes as obvious, but opponents still claim that enfranchising more people is wrong. Modern academia hails the expansion of democracy that subsequently corrected the failures of early America in the form of the 15th and 19th amendments. For the 19th Amendment specifically, women in 1920, the year the amendment was ratified, participated in the US economy in a limited manner, but they deserved a voice in government nonetheless, so they organized to demand change. Despite not being oppressed like women or people of color, young people still deserve the right to vote for their representatives. Young people are people too. The federal government strictly regulates the hours a minor can work if they are under the age of 16 (“Age Requirements”). Through this, the age 16 has already been demarcated as a line of maturity in the eyes of the government and holds an expansion of how people contribute to society since they are allowed to work up to 8 hours a day, giving more to the government by paying taxes. Women and people of color, both barred from voting by the old hierarchy that conceived the United States, took issue with their participation in society being limited to joining the labor force and paying taxes while remaining disenfranchised. The same must extend to 16 year olds. After being allowed more freedom to work and pay taxes, the act of disenfranchising the youth becomes unfair to them as contributors to society. Some reserve that the entitled young generation should not get to vote and cannot be compared to the voting movements of women and people of color in the past. While the latter holds true, the struggle of fighting for the right to vote resulted in lynchings and violence, two things that the country would be better off without. Young people cannot be denied the right to vote based on how hard the journey was for others, and instead should be granted their vote to avoid the outbreak of more conflict in the country.

Another significant expansion of the voter base in America came from the Vietnam War in the late 20th century. In 1971, 18 year olds drafted to the Vietnam War became the subject of discussion for voting rights. The US was shipping these 18 year olds halfway across the globe under the direction of the Commander in Chief that they had no say in electing. Protests sprang up to demand the right to vote for the youngest soldiers of the US military. Conflicts between these protesters and police caused injuries. The reward to the youth’s organization, though, was the 26th Amendment, “enacted because young men were fighting in Vietnam — in that war — but yet they had no right to vote for president because they were not yet 21. That cried out for a change” (Silveira). This case can be more directly compared to the lowering of the age required to vote, since it did so successfully. The truth was that the soon to be enfranchised voters were being affected by decisions they could not influence through voting. Nothing about allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote breaks this line of logic; in fact, states such as California have taken action to allow young people to vote in local elections like positions for their school board (“Should the voting age be lowered to 16?”). The election of school officials has a very direct effect on 16 and 17 year olds, but to deny them the right to vote in federal elections would be to argue that congressional and presidential positions have an insignificant impact on these people, or none at all. Especially when considering the ability to work and drive from age 16, young people deserve the right to vote for their representatives as an outlet for their opinions and concerns. This current resurgence of youth interest in politics has been sparked, in large part, by worry for the painfully partisan issue of climate change.

The specter of a degrading environment and atmosphere has struck a chord with politically active teens, and rightfully so. Just as the war in Vietnam had a great impact on the teenagers of the 1960s and ‘70s, youth today demand that action be taken for prevention of further harm to the environment. The popular consensus among teens is that the disconnect between them and older generations causes legislators to dismiss the future they will not live to see, whereas 16 to 17 year olds will have to endure the effects of climate change. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) states that “every person under the age of 18 has the right to participate in the decision-making processes that impact them” (“Youth for climate action”). UNICEF acknowledges that youth have taken a strong stance on climate change and, as one of their largest partners, the United States has a duty to uphold their mission statements by hearing the voices of younger generations. Extending the right to vote in federal elections from the age of 16 would be an enormous help in empowering people to express their opinions on how the climate crisis should be handled. Unfortunately, the unwarranted divisiveness of addressing climate change has led to opposition against lowering the voting age from right-wing politicians. Many claim that extending the right to vote to younger people would be an unfair decision that favors the Democratic Party in the US. The same argument was made before the ratification of the 26th Amendment, but the opposite was proven when Nixon won over the younger generation for the Republican Party in 1972 (Williams). Legislators cannot restrict the right to vote on the basis of something unpredictable like the political leanings of the disenfranchised group. Moreover, these political leanings should be completely dismissed in the discussion of enfranchising any group in the name of the freedom that America has so closely been associated with. As The Atlantic notes, women have heavily leaned toward the Democratic Party for several decades (Thompson). A demographic’s preference cannot influence the decision to include them in the voter base; it would have been a violation of the freedom of expression to have struck down the 19th Amendment in 1920 as a precaution against empowering the Democratic Party we know today. How could it then be wrong to call the further expansion of democracy a mistake?

The crux of the opposition’s argument falls upon the abstract concept of “maturity.” Most dismiss the debate of enfranchising younger people on the grounds that they are just not mature enough to make good decisions when voting. The opposite seems to be true in the eyes of the government, though. In California, the age of 16 has once again been used as cutoff to separate those seen as children and those seen as young adults through a court decision in April that ruled people “under the age of 16 cannot be tried as adults” (Garcia). This line that has been drawn in the criminal justice system in California further pushes 16 and 17 year olds into adulthood without granting them the right to help elect leaders they support. As a matter of principle, people subjected to taxes and a fuller extent to criminal justice deserve the right to vote. Beyond this government ruling, too, lies the psychological study of maturity, as carried out by professionals. The American Psychological Association released a study asserting that people reach adult levels of maturity far before assumed by earlier experts. The article continues to define the age of 16 as a marker for maturing, claiming that any 16 year old is fully capable of logical reasoning (Steinburg). The reasoning skills that 16 year olds have developed are sufficient to vote and even comparable to adults. Therefore, any notion of opposing the expansion of democracy based on maturity can rest easy knowing that professional studies have proven such qualms unnecessary. Acknowledged by both government and scientific decisions, the age of 16 has been given responsibilities and the mental capability of handling them. The right to vote should follow.

The first two centuries of the United States have set the precedent for the argument surrounding lowering the voting age. Democracy has expanded steadily, and, although the country is a republic and not a direct democracy, it will soon include the voices of the passionate youth who have already taken to the streets to call for action from their government. No matter the year that the US finally enfranchises a younger population, the decision will be a win for the future of the nation. In a country riddled with so much oppression and violence and anguish, there is always room to improve. But what do I know? I’m just a kid.