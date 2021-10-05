Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021: How not to fight wildfires

How not to fight wildfires

Why is Cal Fire still fighting fires with hoes and shovels? It’s like sending a Pop Warner football team up against the NFL. When a fire starts, I believe Cal Fire knows the direction the fire will take. Then why is the fire allowed to take what it wants? We have lost thousands of trees and homes, and also lives. Why not call in the military and blast a controlled fire break ahead of the fire? Is it that the environmental groups protest destroying a few healthy trees? Look at the result: charcoal trees, lost homes, and the death of animals.

I know all we hear about is climate change and I understand everyone’s concern, but we must take positive, aggressive action in fighting these fires or we will no longer be able to enjoy God’s gift.

Pat Seefeldt, Modesto

Soured on wine column

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Re “How to uncork and unwind in the Santa Maria Valley” (Page 1B, Sept. 22): I was excited to see this headline. And then, I read on and was very disappointed. With the exception of Costa de Oro, there are no Santa Maria wineries mentioned by name. There were questions posed that remained unanswered (room key reference and COVID protocols, for example). The Foxen Canyon Wine Trail is amazing but I know that because I’ve been there. Why did he like it? What wines did he like best? Why would he recommend others try this adventure? No mention of specific wineries along the trail left me scratching my head.

I can tell you some of my favorites and at each of them, I have my preferred wines as well. A description of a Santa Maria wine might include the aroma, especially of a Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir, that can transport you there even while sitting at home in the Central Valley. The paragraph about Paso Robles isn’t even about the Santa Maria Valley.

Rebekah Remkiewicz, Oakdale

Library gala was a hit

On behalf of the Stanislaus Library Foundation, I thank supporters of the library who participated in our recent Author’s Garden Gala. Stanislaus community members have been staunch supporters of the library for many years and COVID has not weakened their support at all. Many of our sponsors have contributed to this event for years, and even though this year’s event was somewhat downsized, their support was super-sized. We are so grateful for them. We would also like to thank Sheila Burch, manager of the Modesto Farmers Market, who was amazingly helpful with great logistical support. This is a great example of one community group helping another!

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In addition to raising funds for a variety of library programs, we also highlight a specific need each year through our Fund a Need campaign. This year, the need is for S.T.E.M. kits for children to check out to explore different aspects of science, technology, engineering, and math. Because of the generosity of our donors, more children will have access to fun and learning with these kits. Thank you to all the sponsors and donors who helped make this year’s Gala such a success.

Susan Thomas, Turlock

Earth’s limited resources

In 1966 when I was 15, I watched a documentary about scientists who put a few rats in a big cage to see what would happen as the rats repopulated. The poor creatures were always provided enough food and water, but the size of the cage remained the same. As their space became more and more crowded, “deviant” or “criminal” behavior among the rats increased, worsening in the extreme the more rats there were. They ate their babies and violently killed each other.

Our planet earth is like that rat cage, but we’re not as well off. We’re not always going to have enough food and water. At the rate we’re destroying and polluting our planet, we may not even have enough air to breathe. Countries and citizens within countries already compete for limited resources. Every day in the news, we hear about people doing terrible things. People have been doing terrible things throughout history, but it’s getting worse.

Many of us humans have lost our sense of right and wrong and are deluded and in denial. Among too many, blind selfishness and greed reign. I hold no hope for the future.

Carol Milam, Los Banos