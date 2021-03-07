Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, March 7, 2021: Picking location for homeless shelters

Homeless solution needs appropriate venue

Re “A quick, relatively easy way to get many homeless people off streets” (Page 5A, Feb. 26): Frank Ploof’s column addressing a possible solution to homelessness intrigued me. As an active member of the American Solidarity Party, I am dedicated to exploring ways this community can support the inherent dignity of its population, from conception to death. Mr. Ploof has provided an idea backed by his hands-on experience and it is one this county should consider.

Will it need careful planning? Yes. Location, location, location, as the Realtor would say, must be carefully planned. If we are going to offer a planned community to those who are currently homeless it must be one that will allow them to access services in a convenient manner while not adversely impacting neighborhoods already in place. This is tricky. I believe people want to help. I also know they worry about the impact of such planned communities on their own property values, their way of life, their safety.

Mr. Ploof has provided an excellent starting point for this conversation. I sure hope we continue it. We must be willing to work together to help all residents.

Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto

Change mental treatment laws

Our Salvation Army chaplain estimates 60-70% of homeless have a serious mental illness (SMI) or substance abuse. For those, our system of law — not funding — prevents successful homelessness solutions. Until our legislature recognizes the need for this population to receive compassionate care in a secure environment, nothing will change.

The Mental Health Services Act funds SMI treatment for those who voluntarily accept. If refused, it requires SMI become too ill to recognize their illness or need for treatment. It shouldn’t be shocking that lack of treatment results in further deterioration and results in SMI roaming our streets while acting out their psychosis. It can take months and years for the law to allow compassionate treatment in a secure facility. But a secure facility is provided swiftly when their psychosis requires law enforcement intervention. These poor souls are locked into jail for an illness they have no control over.

Due to advances in medication and treatment, SMI can live peacefully in our community. Without treatment, they are lost in their insanity, trapped in a repetitive cycle of homelessness, incarceration, hospitalization, and even death.

Please write our Governor and legislators about this part of the solution they are so reluctant to discuss.

Linda Mayo, Modesto

Too much government control

In the almost 250 years our country has been in existence, we have endured epidemics of cholera, smallpox, measles and the flu in which we lost millions of citizens. Never have we given up to our government the ability to shut down our lives as they have done in the last year. Where in the Constitution of the United States does it say they have the power to do it?

Do you think we need to revisit the emergency control we have relinquished before it is too late?

Peter Camarena, Modesto

Size of COVID bailout matters

Republicans are shocked, shocked at the size of President Biden’s COVID bailout proposal. You remember them, the people who warp-sped a fat-cat tax cut during the recent regime. Now it’s back to tight purse time, even though most economists say the last Democratic bailout dragged out a recovery because it was too modest.

But as we learned in the recent impeachments, congressional Republicans have no trouble ignoring history or facts.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Keep an eye on Turlock majority

Re “Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak must remember she’s a team member, not a monarch” (Page 1C, Feb. 28): The Modesto Bee is correct on Mayor Bublak. I couldn’t agree more with the editorial’s description of Bublak’s majority.

The amount of pettiness and lack of transparency that the council displays is contradictory to the entire purpose of the democratic progress. It’s concerning how quickly the council has moved to repeal safeguards of our local political system. Whether it be the repeal of the city’s voluntary campaign finance donation limits ( now set at $4,000 per household, eight times higher than the city of San Francisco’s limit) or the sudden replacement of the city manager and attorney, it is clear to me what this new council’s real intentions are. Rather than working to actually address the issues of Turlock residents, we get a council that is only concerned about filling the pockets of their supporters.

I am concerned about this council, and hope someone reminds the council that public servants actually have to listen to the people they are meant to serve.

Micah Littlepage, Turlock

Vaccine clinics need work

Are vaccination lines getting shorter? Perhaps they are where you can make an appointment, but at the community vaccination clinic this is not the case.

A month ago I went to Patterson because the line at Stan State was very long. I waited about 15 minutes and was in and out.

It is now a month later. A friend waited about an hour and a half at Stan State in a line for both first and second doses. I went out to Patterson. At 11 a.m., the line snaked around the block at the Hammon Senior Center. There were approximately 200 people in line in front of me. At 2:30 I finally received my second shot. The people were kind. There were 10 stations giving the vaccine, and I did get my shot. The problem seemed to be disorganization — no one knew how many doses were still available. Did we really need to fill out another form, and were those elderly people going to collapse?

I appreciate the free vaccine and the kind people giving them, but there needs to be a better plan for these clinics.

Marsha J. Memmott, Turlock

Wealth tax sounds reasonable

A wealth tax on billionaires has been proposed in Congress. To spend a billion dollars, a person would need to blow over $42,000 a day for 62 years straight. And yet, most multibillionaires work every waking minute to amass more wealth and to prevent the government from taxing it. With billions of people worldwide living in poverty and squalor, doesn’t that seem like greed bordering on clinical obsession?

What drives the mega-rich to endlessly hoard wealth they can’t use? Necessity is not a factor, and ego only goes so far to explain their motivation. This type of obsession resembles the vicious cycle of increasing tolerance and dependency, the signature modus operandi of narcotics like heroin. Over the years I have built some tolerance to money: finding a five-dollar bill in my birthday card just doesn’t pack the same wallop it used to. Apparently, multibillionaires have stratospheric thresholds for a detectable monetary buzz.

A cash addiction makes a wealth tax seem like a reasonable option. Spend excess funds or the government will put it to use. Either way, putting that much cash in circulation would boost the economy and create jobs.

Jason Gale, Riverbank

Media polarize readers, viewers

Outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and The Modesto Bee ignore the left agenda and continue to attack Trump and conservatives. True to the law of unintended consequences, media continue to keep Trump relevant but make themselves irrelevant. So, as a proud deplorable, I wish to thank the media for forcing us to choose sides and doing everything they can to mobilize the right.

Lee Adams, Oakdale