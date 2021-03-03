Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, March 3, 2021: How to pay for Ceres special election

We are approaching the March 5 deadline to fill the vacancy for a Ceres City Council seat.

I hope that all, regardless of who you want for the position, would support our City Council paying for the special election out of the City Council Operating Budget. This funds a monthly stipend of $500 per council member and $100,000 annually that pays for premium health coverage for our council members. Currently, there is over $19,000 in savings because Mayor Lopez and I chose to not receive health coverage. At our last council meeting I made the motion to use these savings and our stipends to fund the special election but only received an “aye” vote from Mayor Lopez, and the motion failed.

While the disagreement over who is best for the residents of District 1 has been a healthy debate, and all sides have made compelling points, democracy demands this discussion. If a candidate cannot be agreed upon at Thursday night’s meeting, we as a City Council should fund the special election out of our own City Council Operating Budget to not impact the General Fund.

Couper Condit, Ceres City Council, District 4

Not fair to farmers

Re “State air board OKs crackdown on Valley agricultural burning” (Front Page, Feb. 28): I was dismayed at the use of the word “crackdown.” Over the past 30 years the farmers of this remarkable valley have made many significant changes in their farming practices to reduce air pollution. Many of these changes were legally mandated but many were carried out because most farmers actually care about their environmental footprint. The differences in how agricultural wood waste is handled now is vastly different and improved. Despite state subsidies, the farmers are voluntarily spending large amounts of their own money to implement these changes.

It seems to me that farmers are an easy target but are only part of the problem. For example, countless times per day in every community in the nation, leaf blowers create plumes of dust. That air pollution is within a few feet of people with asthma problems, not in a field many miles away. Are leaf blowers targeted by the air board?

Too often, beneficial changes in the way we do things are forced on the easy targets, ones with fewer votes.

John E. Arnold, Modesto

Proposed Navy oath is misguided

When the current Navy oath is compared to a recommended new oath, the differences indicate the Navy is no longer commanding how a sailor must act, but how a sailor must think. Navy personnel will no longer swear to “defend the Constitution…and…obey orders;” they will soon “advocate for and acknowledge…intersectional identities.” According to Wikipedia, “intersectionality is an analytical framework for understanding how aspects of a person’s social and political identities combine to create different modes of discrimination and privilege.” For example, some discriminatory thoughts are: sex is determined by biology; only men and women can marry; some religions are not godly. There are many more. The notion is those who have such thoughts oppress others. The Navy is attempting to remove this type of thinking from sailors.

There are two dangerous shifts. No longer is defending the Constitution and following the chain of command a priority. In addition, the shift is away from behavior and toward thought.

Our thoughts are personal and based upon personal beliefs. When a government demands beliefs, the government establishes itself as a morality teacher. A government has authority to govern behaviors, but certainly no authority to govern beliefs.

Richard Tassinari, Waterford