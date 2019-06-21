Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, June 23, 2019: Organ donation, college admissions and Measure L

Sending love to organ donor’s family

To the parents of a precious little girl who passed away and donated a very healthy heart Feb. 8, 2019: Thank you for this gift of life to my granddaughter, who on that date was given a second birthday.

I am elated for her to have received this gift of life. I am celebrating the fact she will have many opportunities in her life because of this gift.

I have shed many tears of joy for her over the past several weeks as her body adjusts to her new heart. That joy turns to great sadness as I think of the parents and family of the donor who no longer have their child to love. I give you thanks every time I see, hear or think about my granddaughter.

I now am double grandpa because every time I love on my daughter’s child, I am also loving on yours. That fact will never be forgotten.

Jerome C. Ohman, Denair

Father’s voice is heard in moving tribute

Re “Oakdale teen using art therapy to heal from loss of father” (Front Page, June 16): Daniel Campbell, you have an old soul made old by experiencing day by day what ALS took away from your precious father and thus from you and your mom. Your thoughts are so pure and heart-wrenching. What you feel is so real. For all ALS patients, the road is the same, the sadness is the same.

I hope that some day you will want to wrestle again, but if not, your dad is still proud of you! My vote would be for you to continue writing. The words are just waiting for you to put on paper, to be your father’s voice. May peace eventually dwell in your heart to comfort you and your mom.

Mary Coelho, Newman

Polls, no. Voting, yes

The polls say this, the polls say that. Stop!

I’ve been voting for almost 50 years and never missed the opportunity to make my choices count by always voting. During those 50 years, I’ve never been asked by pollsters what my opinions are nor do I even know anyone who has answered polling questions. Do you?

Don’t let the polls stop you from making your own decisions and actually vote. That’s what counts.

Susan Hickerson, Modesto

Buying your way into college

As I watch the college admission scandal unfold it occurs to me that this injustice has been going on for many years. This scandal touched close to home; both my wife and I are USC graduates and both of our children, who had excellent grades, did not get into USC. Apparently the small amounts we gave to the university over the years were not enough.

The crux of this issue is some academically qualified applicants get denied while less qualified applicants get admitted. When you let race and economic standing govern your admission process, you end up with unjust results. The most just process is to let one’s academic record and test scores prevail. Who your parents are, how much they donate, your race or economic circumstances should have not bearing on your chance to gain admission to a college.

Ben Sweet, Modesto

Road tax is a huge waste

Those of you who were duped, tricked or deceived into voting “yes” on Measure L: I’m sure you had good intentions and were led to believe this tax would help improve roads and transportation in Stanislaus County. This is not the case and the money will be wasted. If you doubt me, take a drive south down Carver Road from Pelandale Avenue. Pay close attention to the rocks flying up and hitting the paint on your car. Rather than fix the pavement, Modesto chose to chip seal the road. Once again, Modesto has been trusted to spend our tax dollars wisely but cannot seem to find the intelligence to do so. Don’t entrust your tax dollars until the bumbled leaders of this city can prove they are responsible.

Scott Harrison, Modesto

Big government is the enemy

So, Liz Warren wants to break up big tech companies. Well, before she goes after these corporations, can we discuss another out-of-control behemoth? The industry she works in: government. Citizens are not required to buy a product or use any services of these big tech companies. However, every citizen is required to bump up against and pay, under penalty of law, her industry.

Big government, both state and federal, are failing theiremployer, the taxpayer. Failing on many fundamental products and services they are required to provide: securing our borders, building and maintaining infrastructure, keeping our streets safe. Have elected officials seen the bums and filth explosion on West Coast city streets?

Speaking of the West Coast, California lacks water storage. Brownouts and blackouts happen because of lousy infrastructure. Pot holes big enough to swallow her, and her entire Indian tribe, whole. Wildfires that destroy entire cities, killing dozens thanks to ridiculous, corrupt government policies.

I suggest Warren get her mind right and deal with the the actual problem in our country: big, mobbed-up government.

Ingrid Balisha, Turlock

Bias toward pre-existing conditions

Why in California are employees discriminated against by employers who have attendance policies that penalize employees who have serious health conditions that may require emergency room services? Is it a human being’s fault that serious health conditions exist, and emergency visits are expensive?