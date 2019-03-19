Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, March 20, 2019: Of Trump, the border wall and socialism

America: Best country on the planet
Re “Frustrated Assyrian-American chose activism when some in his community backed Trump” (Page 6A, March 18): Mr. Goriel, I’m sorry to hear you are disheartened by our messy democracy and view it as resembling the tyrants of your home country. You couldn’t be farther from the truth.
You ask why your fellow Assyrians would leave the dictatorships to immigrate to the United States just to be complacent to corruption, tyranny, greed, fear and bigotry. Excellent question. Why did you, or your family choose this country?
America is far from perfect. Our government is messy, rude and corruption can be found. Yet, out of all the countries on the planet, you chose the USA. You, and so many other immigrants choose America because it is the best, most exceptional, most free, and wealthiest country on earth, now or in history.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
You may disagree with my sentiments, you may even disagree with our president, but you do yourself a disservice to equate your disagreement with governmental tyranny. Please seek out some other perspectives than the California Democratic Party and Howard Zinn.
There is so much to be thankful for. You deserve to be happy in your adopted country. Do not fall for the line that those with whom you disagree are hateful, greedy or bigoted. Find out why we disagree. Perhaps you’ll find out how much we really agree on. I wish you all the best and happiness our wonderful freedoms allow.
Joyce Parker, Modesto
Some Republicans defected on Trump’s wall
As a person interested in politics but neither Republican or Democrat, I was encouraged by news that 12 Republican senators had discovered the location of their backbones.
Our representatives swear an oath to uphold the Constitution; they do not pledge loyalty to any political party or to the President. However, to err is human.
The action of Sen. Tillis is a case in point. About a week ago, he wrote a strong op-ed in the New York Times declaring that he would vote “yes” on the resolution condemning President Trump’s executive order on funding for the border wall. He wrote supporting the Constitution, which gives Congress the power of the purse and assures that there will be a check on the power of the president. But after some arm-twisting by Trump, Tillis caved and voted “no.”
I’m sure many of us remember what happened after then-President Obama issued an executive order preserving the status of Dreamers. Howls of outrage from Republican senators were long and lasting. There was reason to charge Obama with ignoring the Constitution.
Now, when it’s Trump and his precious border wall, all is well. No worries. The baby gets his bottle.
Of course, Trump’s veto will be upheld. There are enough of the president’s poodles on the Republican side to guarantee that. But what of the Republican party, dishonored by this short-term subversion of the Constitution by the president and his supine enablers?
Paul Neumann, Modesto
Border wall could reduce liberal voting pool
It is becoming obvious why Rep. Josh Harder and his political boss, Nancy Pelosi, oppose border security measures.
Even with 60,000 people — including MS-13 gang members, drug smugglers and human traffickers — crossing our southern border each month, an increase of 86 percent over 2017, Harder and Pelosi continue to oppose a border wall.
Today’s Democrats are more committed to keeping our borders wide open and seeking the votes of non-citizens than they are to border security.
On March 8, Harder voted against a GOP amendment that would have stated that “allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of U.S. citizens.”
Harder and almost every House Democrat gave their assent to people who are non-citizens and owe allegiance to another nation, voting in our elections. Harder’s vote is beyond shameful.
At a news conference March 5, Pelosi promoted a proposed voting-rights bill that would prohibit state officials from checking whether voters legally have the right to vote.
It seems to me that Harder and Pelosi are terrified a wall will work – and reduce the pool of Democratic Party voters. All Americans should be appalled.
David Kerst, Tracy
“Socialism” is GOP’s latest buzzword
Republicans are creative experts at using language to comfort their believers and to mislead voters on issues facing the American people. Scary phrases and made-up facts are GOP trademarks. “Death panels,” “partial-birth abortion” and “fake news” are samples of Republican creativity.
The latest word proclaimed by party members and their leader, President Trump, is “socialism.” Many people, including the president, are unclear on what socialism is really about. By pledging to keep America from becoming a “socialist country,” the president demonstrates that he apparently missed a civics class while growing up.
The United States has practiced socialism since the beginning. When individuals cannot provide something essential for people, the government can. Examples are public schools, the post office, the military and the highway system. If capitalism enables you to buy an automobile and there are no roads to drive on, governmental socialism builds highways for you.
Throughout our history, Republicans have shouted “socialism!” in their efforts to undermine government programs like Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. They are again using this word to deceive the public regarding proposed programs that would benefit the majority of our citizens.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Comments