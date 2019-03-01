Letters to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2019 | Putin found willing dupes in American conserivatives

How Putin gets his way in America
Vladimir Putin used a trick from the USSR’s playbook to install Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine. He hired a propaganda professional, tossed a few bribes around and propped up a puppet regime that follows his orders. The conspiracy theory goes that Putin couldn’t resist trying the same thing in the US. The problem was Americans wouldn’t play ball. Americans think bribes aren’t fair. Most Americans don’t trust rich people, and they’re slaves to “the rule of law.”
But Putin discovered that conservatives, a significant pool of Americans, believe in the almighty dollar; they have a history of dirty-tricksterism, and fear non-whites. He exploited xenophobia to compel them to vote for a collaborating candidate. Thanks to the Electoral College, Putin got his puppet state.
Putin wants to see a lifting of economic sanctions, the unraveling of Western trade pacts and to entangle Western economies in trade wars. He wants America out of NATO. Putin must relish the irony of making Ronald Reagan’s own party the chump in his scheme.
J. Jason Gale, Riverbank
‘Green New Deal’ is Marxism
I am shocked that so many people are taking the so-called “Green New Deal” seriously. Its proposals would make Karl Marx proud. I don’t have room to detail them here, but you’ve heard or read about some of the crazier elements of this socialist utopian screed. The part where income is guaranteed to those unwilling to work lays bare the lunacy of this plan. Environmentalism is not about saving the Earth. (Humans don’t have the power to either save or destroy the Earth.) Environmentalism is about power, control, loss of freedom and redistribution of wealth. When you look back 25 years, you will see that none of the doomsday scenarios painted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Al Gore or any other Chicken Little has come true.
Stan Lindsay, Modesto
You can track Harder votes
Democrats hope Josh Harder is making a good start on progressive ideals. But how do citizens monitor this? At votesmart.org, his votes on resolutions and bills are tabulated. Harder initiated an amendment helping veterans experiencing mental health emergencies. He proposed another amendment to the Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act.
He voted Yes with the House majority directing removal of U.S. military from “hostilities in Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” His vote on HJ Resolution 30 disapproved of Donald Trump’s going soft on the Russian Federation. The S24 Gov. Employee Fair Treatment Act passed 411-7. The site also shows Harder has a 13 percent rating from the NRA.
Or, you can track his decisions and concerns on Harder’s official site, https://harder.house.gov
Richard Anderson,
Modesto
