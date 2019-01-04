Letters to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2019 | Lies no justification for idling government

Real crisis is sitting in the Oval Office
I am tired of politics hindering our communities! I am glad our newly-elected Congressman, Josh Harder, is able to set aside politics and work towards reopening government. He is reaching out to the victims in our district to find ways to lessen the impact. In our district, some 100,000 food stamps recipients are worried. So are many farmers, already victims of Donald Trump’s tariffs, who depend on USDA loans that are now on hold. TSA agents are worried about their next paychecks. This mental stress, added to monetary stress, is a real crisis.
But there is no crisis at the border. In this age, when we can fact-check anything, Trump keeps lying about a border crisis to justify his wall. No, 4,000 terrorists aren’t crossing through the rugged mountains. McAllen, Texas, where Trump visited is actually one of the safest cities in the U.S.
When a president causes hardship for 800,000 federal employees, 30 million food stamps recipients and thousands of farmers just so he can make good on a campaign promise, we should all be worried. This abuse of power is being ignored by Republicans. It will cost them the 2020 elections!
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Julian Bentayeb, Newman
It’s not funny
Vladimir Putin’s laughter is deafening!
Janie Meily, Modesto
Thankful for chance to see one of world’s greatest
My wife, my parents, and I were among the fortunate who were able to see Itzhak Perlman perform at the Gallo Center last week. Perlman played to a packed house and put on a fantastic performance. His pianist, Rohan DeSilva, was excellent. The entire show was done without amplification. Thanks to the outstanding acoustics in the Rogers Theater, we heard everything clearly. It is truly a privilege to see a world-class artist like Perlman in our city. Thanks to the Gallo Center for bringing him here and also to the sponsors, Doctors Medical Center and E.&J. Gallo Winery, for helping to make this event possible.
Mark Jensen, Modesto
He’s right, aliens are dangerous
This president has been consistent in his efforts to stop illegal aliens from entering the United States. He states they bring drugs, weapons, disease and slavery into this nation.
I can’t help but think back in history, let’s say around the year 1492, when the same identical thing took place! An invasion of illegal aliens bringing weapons, drugs, disease and slavery to these shores! Imagine that. History repeating itself! Just saying ...
Jake Moon, Ceres
Comments