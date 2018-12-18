Letters to the Editor, Jan. 2, 2019 | Climate change terrifies me

No more delays, take climate action
As a mother of four children, I am terrified to think of the future I will be leaving my children, grandchildren and every generation thereafter. What terrifies me the most is that Jeff Denham stated during the Congressional debate that he believes in climate change, but “Bay Area climate change.”
Climate change is not the fault of any one region, but a worldwide problem. We can’t continue to waste time feuding about who is more responsible. According to the IPCC, we have 12 years before these changes put us in a dire situation. In 12 years my youngest son will be 22. What kind of future am I leaving for him? We cannot keep denying that climate change is not happening. We must take action now. The IPCC has proposed a carbon tax, but what about a carbon fee and dividend like that proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby? Charging a fee on carbon emissions while putting money back into each household can ensure the problems of climate change be reversed without affecting citizens.
Heather Collins, Salida
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
City’s duty to protect out trees
Many Modesto trees are dying from a severe mistletoe infection. We repeatedly are told that it is not “our turn yet.” If the city wants to protect the taxpayers’ investment, the mistletoe should be removed on an as-needed basis.
If there are no funds, the city needs to review its budgeting process and give priority to projects that make Modesto a better place to live, not for vanity projects that satisfy someone’s ego and look good on a resume for the next job.
We are aware the city would like to shift the financial responsibility for the upkeep of city trees to homeowners; that is not an equitable solution. These are city trees that should be maintained by the city with funds the city receives from us, the taxpayers.
The city used to take pride in its trees. Now it seems the policy is to let them die. The trees act as barriers to pollution and heat; they add value to our properties and quality of life in Modesto.
Anette Penner, Modesto
Wall better for us than trains, tunnels
Californians should be the first to agree for the border wall to be built. We are not wanting the high-speed train to be built or the tunnels to divert our water, but it appears our voices don’t count.
Gov. Jerry Brown only wants the train so his name will be around after he is gone. Should we name it “The Brown Streak”? As for the tunnels, how about “The Brown Water Project”? If California is willing to let their tax dollars go to the train, tunnels and caravans, why not agree to something that might help our state and nation.
Laney Dwight Valek,
Modesto
Comments