Letters to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018

His water bill will send it south
For those who have not been paying attention, Rep. Jeff Denham and President Donald Trump are working to monetize local public resources for the benefit of private individuals. The latest event is Trump’s order to send our water south from local rivers and dams. This will enable out-of-area farmers to receive more subsidized water and farm in desert areas. He is taking our water.
Denham stood with Trump when the announcement was made.
With Denham’s support, Trump ordered fracking be allowed in California. Fracking has been linked to widespread groundwater contamination and earthquakes. Denham is a champion for privatizing public property. Wasn’t one of his ideas to build condominiums in Yosemite?
If you want your quality of life to suffer under environmental degradation, voting for Denham will make it happen.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
Denham will protect our water
As we near election day, it is interesting and of significance that the administration in DC has issued executive orders to streamline regulatory reviews for western water projects. One can only surmise our California Republican congressmen, including the 10th District Rep. Jeff Denham were influential in this development for water projects.
As the Modesto Bee editorial staff has repeatedly professed – the citizens of the Central Valley are under attack as folks in Sacramento determine our use of river water supplied by past investments of dams and irrigation infrastructure. It is clear to this voter that a vote for Jeff Denham is an important vote toward the economic survival of our Valley. Jobs and the economy in California are at stake!
Join me and my family in voting for and supporting the one congressional candidate who not only understands the importance of water to our area, but who also can do something about our destiny.
David Phippen, Ripon
Harder will lack clout in DC
Let’s get one thing straight. Yes, Jeff Denham has voted with the President a lot. He is a Republican who is supporting the things Trump got elected to do. Emphasis on elected – by the whole country, not California. With all the money the Dems have poured into Josh Harder’s campaign, as a junior representative he better do what the party bosses tell him to do or he will find himself in an office in the sub-basement with committee assignments to the sub-committee on Washington D.C. sidewalks. No one goes to Washington as a junior rep and tells everyone else what to do. Harder will just be another Denham, just a Democrat without experience and influence. End of rant! However you feel, please vote.
Tom Simms, Modesto
On climate, Denham a disaster
The devastation of hurricane Michael is another in the cascade of disasters which make clear our climate crisis. Yet the Trump administration is pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, which is the only hope for stopping the buildup of atmospheric greenhouse gasses which heat the planet. This held-in heat dries our forests resulting in unprecedented wildfires. The Sierra snowpack is diminished. The Arctic ice cap is melting faster and faster and could be gone by summer of 2022 with catastrophic consequences.
Yet our congressman, Jeff Denham, has no objection to the denial of climate science. He lamely points to pollution coming from the Bay Area as though dirty air is the problem. Ninety members of Congress, half Republicans, have joined the climate caucus which acknowledges that human activities have caused the problem and pledges to address it. But not Denham.
Despite a decade in Congress, Denham has refused to learn from the near unanimity among climate scientists. He has been dumb downed by the Trump takeover of the Republican party. Denham is a disappointment. We need a new congressman who can think and act responsibly. Our district needs new leadership. Josh Harder for Congress!
Jerry Jackman, Modesto
‘Of the Valley’ and ‘for the Valley’
Josh Harder was an International Baccalaureate student at Modesto High School while I was Modesto High’s IB coordinator. Josh is honest, forthright, deliberative, polite and a life-long learner. He is a product of, and has a foundation based on, the educational and value systems of Stanislaus County – he is “of the Valley.”
Josh will research and work to offer better healthcare and better opportunities for businesses – he is “for the Valley.” He is unlike Jeff Denham, who voted to destroy affordable health care and who put forth little effort to improve the business climate in Stanislaus County.
I am a registered (non-practicing) Republican, but I am urging you to vote for Josh Harder to represent the 10th District of California. “We the people” must restore some semblance of balance needed in our democracy. There is disturbing partisanship and a disgraceful lack of civil discourse from the President and Congress. It is imperative we demand a change, bringing a fresh view and someone of solid character to the House of Representatives. Voting for Josh Harder will begin that restoration process. A vote for Josh Harder is a vote “Of and for the Valley.”
Susan Elliott, Modesto
Only Harder will protect healthcare
Support Josh Harder if you value having medical coverage. He will keep his promise to support the ACA. I have it. And I was glad to have it when I had two surgeries in two days. Do not know what I would have done if I had no medical coverage, maybe die?
Leslie Thompson, Modesto
Fladager: gutsy, tough, ethical
I retired from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office after 39 years. I worked under three DAs, including Birgit Fladager. In my tenure, I found Birgit to be a prosecutor’s prosecutor – gutsy, savvy, knowledgeable, competent, tough and ethical. She was consistently concerned about protecting the rights of victims and the impact which the handling of a case would have on the survivors. These traits and concerns were evident in her successful prosecution of Douglas Mouser and her participation in the successful prosecution of Scott Peterson, two difficult circumstantial murder cases.
Birgit has demonstrated that she is an innovative and hands-on administrator. She was instrumental in creating the Stanislaus Family Justice Center and is pursuing the computerization of District Attorney case files. Birgit intervened in a multi-county serial murder case and engineered an appropriate joint resolution after follow-up investigation in the Stanislaus County matter had stalled. I urge voters to choose managerial expertise and proven leadership by reelecting Birgit Fladager District Attorney.
Douglas Fontan, Modesto
Fladager can’t keep prosecutors
It is time for a change in the District Attorney’s office. The uninspired leadership of Birgit Fladager has done enough damage. In the January, 2015, the DA phone list showed 41 line Deputy DAs listed; 21 of them are now gone, including several senior prosecutors. Of those she hired to replace them, 11 have left. So, in her most recent term, at least 32 line prosecutors have left. This is intolerable.
She has the office locked in a costly, wasteful cycle of recruit-interview, hire-train, repeat. Even the county’s power brokers must see that this is unsustainable.
Low pay has not caused this exodus. Attorneys in the public defender’s office make the same salaries and turnover there is miniscule. Nor is it natural for so many senior prosecutors to leave in such vast numbers. The answer is failed leadership.
I was a prosecutor in the office for over 28 years. I am supporting John R. Mayne for DA. He is an accomplished, highly successful, powerhouse prosecutor who has put his career on the line by challenging his boss. How many people have the courage to do that?
John B. Goulart, Modesto
Kuykendall creates great environment
Recently I was discussing the county superintendent of schools race with a friend who passed on a criticism of Scott Kuykendall heard directly from a superintendent of a local district. The reason that educational leader wasn’t supporting Scott was something to the effect of “he takes some of the best local teachers.”
As a passionate educator and advocate for students in Modesto and Stanislaus County, please let me clarify that teachers cannot be taken. We can be incentivized to move when we are valued, supported, trusted and provided the tools necessary to meet the needs of the students we have dedicated our careers to serve. Based on the input I have heard from many current and former SCOE educators, I believe these are the reasons Scott is supported by their union and continues to attract (not take) some of the best and brightest teachers, administrators and support staff in our region.
The programs SCOE has created, under Scott’s leadership, meet great community needs. If teachers flock to them for the opportunity to fulfill their professional purpose, while in the process serving some of our most vulnerable students, I argue that should be celebrated – not ridiculed.
Lindsey Bird, Modesto
Hallinan will cut the corruption
The Board of Equalization is a historically corrupt landing spot for term-limited state politicians. Though he’s the Democrat, Tom Hallinan is taking the most conservative fiscal position in this race by vowing to eliminate this wasteful board once and for all. He’s got our vote!
Helen and Keith Bauman, Coulterville
Soiseth, Bublak the same; vote Bates
Fact: Amy Bublak could have questioned Mayor Gary Soiseth’s actions regarding the Turlock Certified Farmers Market, but she didn’t. She was a bully along with Soiseth.
Fact: Bublak could have voted for a meaningful campaign finance ordinance; she voted for Soiseth and Bill DeHart’s meaningless campaign ruling. No one bullied Bublak.
Fact: Bublak voted with Soiseth on almost every budget item and 100 percent of the time when she served on the Stanislaus Regional Water Authority.
Fact: Brad Bates addressed the need for campaign reform at city council meetings; he protested actions taken against the TCFM. Bates got into the race for mayor and declared the city’s budget a train off the tracks.
Fact: In 2017, Soiseth was quoted in New York Magazine, “I do struggle with my Republican identity and the fact that I’m a social progressive. I did not support Trump… I did vote for Hillary.”
Fact: Brad Bates removed himself from endorsement by any Political Action Committee or political party saying such actions can create conflicts of interest.
I’m voting for Brad Bates.
Rowena Ballard, Turlock
Bates the only adult in the race
A close look at the four candidates running for mayor of Turlock:
Gary Soiseth: Arrogant, condescending, childish and a bully. Fiasco and drama have plagued his term as mayor. The Trulock Certified Farmers Market debacle, the loss of several high-profile administrators, doughnutgate and the list goes on. The poor skills Soiseth has displayed as mayor makes one wonder if he could even pass a course in potty training 101.
Amy Bublak: Forced to take an hiatus in the 2016 District 2 election and moved to District 4 because, in her own words, “we liked the house.” Truly BS. Those who bought into this line must still believe the moon is made of cheese! In the 2016 District 4 election Bublak got 2,783 votes and her contender Steve Nacimento received 2,750 votes. Bublak won by 33 votes out of 5,533 cast. Bublak, a true carpetbagger. For those not familiar with the term, Webster’s defines carpetbagger as “a politician who takes up residence in a place for opportunistic reasons.” Bingo!
Jaime Franco: A novice with no experience.
Brad Bates: With all the bickering and childish behavior by Soiseth and Bublak, it’s clear that this past mayor of Turlock is the only adult in the room.
Alan Seliger, Turlock
MJC is unfair to teachers
Re “Contract deadlock could mean strike at MJC, Columbia” (Page 1A, Oct. 11): As I sit in silence at last, my children, both under age 5, are finally asleep. It is 11 p.m on a Friday. I am a 27-year-old, full-time employed, part-time student, full-time mother and wife. Trying to keep up with society and provide the best education for my 4-year-old, struggling to pay for a private preschool as tuition has increased due to raises generously granted to their teachers. I sit here in amazement that I am in jeopardy of my own education.
Learning the sick politics behind the purpose for the strike at Modesto Junior College enrages me. For 2.5 months, I have sacrificed time away from my family, gave all my effort and experienced sleepless nights. Our community needs us. This is a problem within our society. If we do not have teachers we respect and dignify, we have no future. We will have lazy, careless, bodies leading our children into the future. If the President thinks he is being fair, I do not want my children growing up in this community. The effect is detrimental. I will not stand silent.
Alesia Torres, Modesto
