Letters to the Editor | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Preparing kids for life’s real ‘tests’
Will you please hire my 18-year-old son? His resume reads “great test-taker” as he has been mastering this skill over the last 12 years in school. I am a professional development trainer and work with some of the largest companies in the world, and not a single one has posted a job for “test taker.” So, when I see candidates running for Stanislaus County Office of Education Superintendent urging voters to elect them because of their record as “having consistently the best test scores in our county,” I see the gap between education and industry growing further apart.
Scott Kuykendall gets this. Businesses are looking for people who can effectively communicate, collaborate and problem-solve with a strong work ethic and developed leadership skills; people who have character and stick up for others. These are the traits I have seen Kuykendall demonstrate time and again. This is why business leaders serving on the advisory board for VOLT respect Kuykendall. I trust Kuykendall with my children’s education. He is dedicated to safety and preparing students for meaningful careers. These are the reasons I am voting for Scott Kuykendall and urge you to do the same.
Gary Beaudette, Riverbank
Sanford more than just numbers
I am writing to endorse Shannon Sanford for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. She is the superintendent of my district and the music situation is incredible. One-hundred percent of our school population is involved in our performing arts program. With Sanford I have no complaints about budget, morale or any type of support. Shannon has been behind every expansion I have suggested and she has gone to bat for the music program many times.
As part of her campaign platform, Sanford’s mentions supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. At Gratton, we focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and the results are incredible. Our test scores are some of the highest in the county and with Sanford’s support, we do our very best to produce a well-rounded student. Could you imagine what she could do for. Stanislaus County?
I have witnessed first-hand the dedication Sanford has to education and, most importantly, to the students. I hope voters will give Shannon Sanford the opportunity to make amazing things happen for our children countywide.
Neena Stegmann, Turlock
Kuykendall has what it takes
The leadership of SCOE is of the utmost importance for the health of our county. Scott Kuykendall has a comprehensive understanding of education from the classroom through the administration of schools. He has served as a teacher, principal and Assistant Superintendent of Educational Options at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.
Scott has been instrumental in creating programs that provide varied opportunities for thousands of students. His vision is that educational options are available for all students in Stanislaus County. He has made this vision practical through groundbreaking programs offering high-paying jobs. He understands the business needs of our community and has offered programs and industry partnerships that lead to fulfilling local jobs. By forming long-lasting relationships with local business and industry leaders, Scott is keeping jobs in our community and looking to the future economic health of our county.
Scott is a man of integrity; determined, smart and effective. His mission is to serve the best interests of all students. His honesty, intelligence and respect for all those he encounters will make him a great superintendent.
Sally Cofer-Lindberg, Modesto
Gary Soiseth will stay positive
The last time I wrote a letter to the editor it was in support of Turlock Community Farmers Market in what I’ll refer to as the “farmers market fiasco.” What I witnessed during the farmers market fiasco was the character that all mayoral candidates demonstrated. Some attitudes were not that of role models or positive leadership. I’ve observed Gary Soiseth’s leadership and successes as Turlock’s mayor. I know his character, his heart and his motive is his love for Turlock. I saw Gary’s heart break through that process, and it’s time to move forward.
Gary remains positive and always make the choice to go high when others are going low. He has demonstrated strength, honesty and integrity when faced with adversity, especially during this campaign. I’ve watched Gary selflessly devote his time, energy and salary to Turlock. There is no better role model than Gary Soiseth.
Turlock needs to move forward with a leader of integrity, passion, trustworthiness and dedication to Turlock’s successful future. Join me in supporting Gary Soiseth on Nov. 6. He is the only candidate to consistently focus on the issues and stay positive.
Crystal Nyquist, Denair
Fact: I’m voting for Brad Bates
Fact: Amy Bublak could have questioned Mayor Gary Soiseth’s actions regarding the volunteer farmers market, she didn’t. She was a bully along with Soiseth.
Fact: Bublak could have voted for a meaningful campaign finance ordinance; she voted with Soiseth and Bill DeHart’s meaningless campaign ruling. No one bullied Bublak.
Fact: Bublak voted with Soiseth on almost every budget item and 100 percent of the time when she served on the Stanislaus Regional Water Authority.
Fact: Brad Bates addressed the need for campaign reform at council meetings; protested actions taken against the volunteer farmers market. Bates threw in his hat for mayor and declared the city’s budget a train off the tracks.
Fact: In 2017, Soiseth was quoted in New York Magazine saying, “I do struggle with my Republican identity and the fact that I’m a social progressive. I did not support Trump. … I did vote for Hillary.”
Fact: Soiseth asked for the endorsement by the Republican Central Committee even though he did not vote Republican.
Fact: Brad Bates removed himself from endorsement by any Political Action Committee or political party saying such actions can create conflicts of interest.
I’m voting for Brad Bates.
Rowena Ballard, Turlock
DA’s office needs change at top
I was a prosecutor at the Stanislaus District Attorney’s office for nearly six years. I quit this summer. I was disheartened to read DA Birgit Fladager blame turnover on anything other than the low morale and turmoil at the office. She has fostered this.
Attorneys have been fleeing the office for years, not just new attorneys starting their careers, as she claims, but very experienced attorneys. People don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses. This holds true for the District Attorney’s office. Fladager has been an absentee landlord for years. She doesn’t prosecute cases herself or step foot inside the courtroom. She is out of touch with the community, the attorneys, the needs of the office and what is actually happening in the “search for justice.” This directly impacts the safety of the community.
She provided no guidance on how to “serve justice,” no guidance on how to handle changes in the law and no guidance on how to uniformly achieve justice. Instead, I was present when she told a group of female attorneys that it burdened our coworkers for us to have a baby. The buck stops with Fladager. I support John R. Mayne for District Attorney.
Dina Taylor, Modesto
Correcting lies about Josh Harder
Recently I have been overwhelmed by erroneous Republican campaign propaganda. Republican Jeff Denham has been flooding the airwaves with slanderous ads about Josh Harder shipping jobs overseas to India. After talking to Josh at one of his 16 town halls, Josh told me he worked at a company that invested in another company called Smashfly. This was an internal Smashfly decision that Josh was not a part of. Josh has helped grow small businesses during his career and has helped create thousands of jobs. They’re trying to make this campaign about anything other than what it should be about – Denham’s record in Washington voting for tax cuts for the very wealthy, while increasing taxes on the middle class.
Denham has routinely attempted to depict Josh as a Bay Area transplant, another lie. Josh was born and raised in our Valley and even delivered the local newspaper.
Stephen Selmeczki, Manteca
Harder working to help all refugees
Josh Harder grew up in Turlock around Assyrians. He understands that Assyrian voters are concerned with healthcare and immigration reform. Rep. Jeff Denham ignored those concerns and lied to constituents after stating he would not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Denham ignores the Trump administration’s discriminatory policies to curtail refugee entry into the U.S. to a record low. According to an article in the Atlantic, “Iraqi Christians face the threat of genocide. Yet the U.S. admitted only 26 Iraqi Christians in 2018.”
Assyrians in Iraq, Iran or Syria will not be assisted by one representative or his grandstanding. According to Al Jazeera, a displaced Iraqi Assyrian, Samir Petrus, stated: “There’s nothing for me to go back to. I’m here now with my girls and I have to look ahead.”
Assyrians deserve better. Josh Harder organized an Assyrian town hall and an Assyrian fellowship program, and is sincerely focused on helping Assyrian refugees seeking a better life, obtaining minority status for Assyrian Americans, and ensuring quality affordable health care for every Assyrian American. Assyrians should vote for Josh Harder for a prosperous and smarter future.
Naramsen Goriel, Modesto
Murder? Trump ignores it
With the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a legal American permanent resident, Americans are again exposed to the rationales about why our forefathers included the Emoluments Clause in our Constitution. Our president personally receives millions from Saudi royalty and guests at his properties. Trump’s son indicated that people would be surprised at how much money they’ve received from Russia for their projects, as Russian oligarchs pour millions into Trump properties. Trump doubled his Mar-a-Lago membership fees to $200,000 after becoming president so he could reap more profit.
In the meantime, American elections, grids and infrastructure are being hacked by Russians. Apparently, the countries whose leaders bailed out Trump during his personal bankruptcies get a blind eye. Our POTUS demeaned our intelligence agencies in front of Vladimir Putin. Ignoring the emoluments clause is anti-American and cowardly.
Dean Jepson, Turlock
Comments