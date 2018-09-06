I served in three wars. I know heroism. John McCain was a hero.

Rest easy my hero, Sen. John McCain
I am 92 years old and a former Marine Corps machine gunner who served in three wars – Japanese, Chinese/Korean and Vietnamese. So, dear folks, I know war and I know heroes.
Sen. John McCain was a fighter pilot for the Navy shot down during the Vietnam war and imprisoned by the Vietcong. I was a “grunt” a machine-gunner infantry Marine during the war and we Marines always had the greatest respect for the Navy flyboys up in the air at 30,000 feet being shot at – which was unimaginable. We considered being shot and falling from 5 or 6 feet less frightening.
John McCain has long been my hero, as a real man and as a protector of our great America. God bless you, John McCain, sleep easy in heaven my dear friend.
Albert Mezzetti, Manteca
American dignity, joy and grace
America still has dignity and grace – thank you John and family McCain.
America can still rejoice in joy and celebration – thank you Aretha Franklin.
America can be America again.
Bruce E. Jones, Modesto
My values are Denham’s, too
When I decide who I want to represent me and my community, I look for those who embody our values and fight for what’s important. Jeff Denham showed up the the water rally in Sacramento and has tirelessly advocated for our water at every opportunity. Meanwhile, Josh Harder was absent at this bipartisan rally. Denham is one of us, he owns a business and a farm here. Harder after receiving most of his donations from the Bay Area, it’s not hard to see where his loyalties lie. Denham has always represented our values and will continue to do so after November.
Robert MacLeod, Turlock
There are better projects to build
I can’t believe the city of Modesto is about to waste Measure L money to screw up a perfectly good intersection on Lakewood Avenue. It appears they are going to install curbs out into the traveled way which will hinder smooth turns from Laramie Avenue onto Lakewood. I’m sure there are plenty of needed traffic improvements which this money can be spent on.
Daryl J. Weitl, Modesto
Ignoring the news in Wood Colony
I am privileged to live in the Wood Colony area where the lawns are greener, the trees are taller and we have our own meetings once a month. But if you attend and ask questions of a county supervisor about something you read in The Bee, somebody on the board will tell you not to read the paper.
So living in Wood Colony, I am not allowed to read “fake news” I guess.
Joe Kimmal, Modesto
