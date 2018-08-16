Letters: Space Force takes us ‘To Stupidity and Beyond!’

Space Farce is Trump’s idea
Eight-billion dollars – that’s what the Trump administration will ask for to develop a Space Force. How many hungry and homeless veterans could we help? How many hungry children could we feed? How many public schools could we fund? How much healthcare could we provide? How many low-income students could we send to college? We could spend that money to help millions of Americans.
Instead the wealthy got a huge tax break and now you and I are going to fund the Space Force!
I think the five-time draft dodger has been watching too many episodes of Star Trek. Don’t forget, this man believes our fighter jets are invisible, not just difficult to pick up on radar but actually invisible. Where are the borders in space? What if undocumented aliens (Martians?) try to cross our space borders?
Call your elected officials and tell them this is a waste of your money. Remind them the mid-terms are coming up. Rep. Jeff Denham, are you listening?
Do you know who will benefit from a Space Force? The military industrial complex; no one else. But hey, he’s creating jobs, right? That the average American can qualify for, right?
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
Tired of traffic at school on Tully
I have lived a off Tully Road for over eight years and every summer I deal with new parents (and some returning parents) driving to Great Valley Academy. They are great about not blocking my driveway. But with all the traffic in the northbound turn lane on Tully Road, you can’t get in the turn lane to go onto my street! So I have to go around. It’s frustrating.
Put a “Keep Clear” sign up, City of Modesto!
After school, the line to get into that parking lot goes down Tully Road. Every day I have cars going into my lane, almost hitting me, to avoid the cars lined up on Tully. They need to close this parking lot and make Woodrow – a less traveled street – deal with this traffic. Or move the school.
Susan Reed, Modesto
Bringing shame to our great nation
I really felt our nation was the “shining light on the hill.” Now I am ashamed at what we have become. After Helsinki, when Donald Trump sold us out to Russia like the traitor he is, I thought maybe we had turned a corner and people would say, “Enough!” I still hope so.
But we have far to go to get past this experiment of a reality TV star turned politician. It’s different than when Ronald Reagan was president. At least I felt he was a decent man. The same can’t be said of Trump. He is the con man many feared he would be. I long to once again fly our flag with pride. At this point, I can’t. Vote in November to put a check on the embarrassment that is this administration!
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
Comments