Local news is essential to our community

To me, and others, my subscription to the Modesto Bee is very important. The Bee, being the only main newspaper being published in Modesto, is important to many who need local news. I like to think of the Bee as the local community bulletin board. News, editorials, ads, etc., provide a mix of good content. I transitioned to the online subscription when the Bee started that enterprise. And I, like many, get the daily print edition delivered to my home every day. I need to know about what is happening on a daily basis.
To support local journalism, subscribing to any newspaper will give the support it needs to carry on for years to come. I even subscribe to the Ceres Courier's online version, a once a week publication. Not everyone has access to the Internet. So, the print editions are so important to them. When magazines I subscribed to when to online formats only, I stopped reading those because it was their online digital formats was so hard to use.
Do not worry about fake news, or just plain propaganda, use your own powers of logic and discernment to sort it out. Support your local news outlets by buying ads, and by your subscriptions. We must have and continue this form of journalism.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
Comments