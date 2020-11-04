A few early takeaways from Modesto, Stanislaus County races

Modesto mayor is a nonpartisan office, so candidates’ parties generally aren’t discussed during campaigns. But lessons can be learned from Tuesday’s results when viewed through a partisan lens.

Of the six candidates with a realistic chance for success, four — council members Doug Ridenour and Kristi Ah You, incumbent Ted Brandvold, and Rick Countryman — paid a price for competing with each other for right-leaning voters. Naramsen Goriel siphoned relatively few left-leaning votes from centrist Democrat Sue Zwahlen, and she collected enough votes to lead the entire pack.

Ridenour received the next most, so it looks like he and Zwahlen will face each other in a Feb. 2 runoff.

Modesto races engage voters

Moving from odd- to even-year elections is a wild success in Modesto in terms of voter participation.

In the last mayoral race, in November 2015, 23,764 people cast votes for mayor. This year, early returns show nearly 56,000 votes for mayor — a stunning increase, with thousands of votes still uncounted.

The same trend holds true for all three Modesto City Council seats, whose votes on Tuesday more than doubled those of five years ago. The change is outstanding and encouraging.

(See updated Stanislaus County results of all races)

Looks like a Condit sweep

The revival of the Condit political machine might be among the most intriguing subtexts emerging in this election.

Three candidates of that name may end up in the winner’s circle. One or more might be expected to seek other offices for perhaps decades to come.

Voters remember the political prowess of Gary Condit, whose career included the Ceres City Council, county Board of Supervisors and California Assembly before he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1989 to 2003. Many assumed he was invincible until a romance scandal involving Chandra Levy, a former federal intern killed in Washington, D.C. (he wasn’t implicated in her death) ended Condit’s career.

His son, Chad, lost a bid for the House in 2012. Chad’s sons Channce and Couper were ahead Tuesday in their respective races for Stanislaus County supervisor and Ceres City Council. And their older cousin Buck Condit is far ahead in another race for county supervisor.

The Condits are to be commended for working hard, and the power of the Condit name should never be underestimated.

Modesto City Council insights

Trailing Buck Condit in the District 1 race for county supervisor is Bill Zoslocki. In the March primary, Zoslocki pulled in more votes than Condit (37.9% to 33.1%), but Zoslocki’s support in Modesto proper — where he serves as a level-headed city councilman — was weaker than expected. Although not his fault, he probably was hurt by the council’s notorious dysfunction.

Speaking of the Modesto Council, David Wright rode name recognition gained in a 2015 loss to victory in northeast Modesto, and Rosa Escutia-Braaton ran a solid campaign to win in northwest Modesto. Both have long records of meaningful community service.

The more intriguing race for a seat representing central-west Modesto is a nail-biter between former Councilwoman Janice Keating and events promoter Chris Ricci. Again, this is not a partisan office, but Keating and Ricci could hardly be further apart on the right-left spectrum.

Harder v. Howze never was close

Republican Ted Howze put up an impressive number of large campaign signs around Congressional District 10 — Stanislaus County plus south San Joaquin County — in a bid to unseat first-term Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock. But signs don’t equal votes, and Howze’s far-right message did not resonate with enough centrist voters in a district that seems to increasingly skew left.

Howze certainly hurt his chances when news agencies revealed bigoted messages on his social media accounts.

See modbee.com for a longer version of this breakdown plus a video of my takeaways discussion with Modesto Bee Editor Brian Clark.